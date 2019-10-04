The Austin High Black Bears will parade through downtown Decatur for the annual homecoming celebration on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The parade will start at Banks-Caddell Elementary, travel north on Second Avenue and down Bank Street. A pep rally at the Daikin Amphitheater on Bank Street will follow the parade.
For the “TP the Panthers” themed homecoming game, Austin Ambassadors will collect unopened rolls of toilet paper to donate to the Committee on Church Cooperation. The Black Bears will face the Huntsville Panthers on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Austin High.
The school's homecoming court and attendants are:
Queen’s Court: Hannah Blanding, Bethany King, Peyton Perkins, Sydney Self and Chloe Beth Wood
Attendants: Jala Clarke and Desiree Dempsey, seniors; Sydni Madry and Abbey Pace, juniors; Alandria Elliott and Avery Fox, sophomores; Natalie Adams, Keatyn Higdon and Paloma Torres, freshmen.
