With the start of classes only 17 days away, about 175 Austin High students reunited with old friends and greeted new faces despite the 90-degree heat on Monday, the first day of the school's band camp.
They credited their cheery moods to feeling the Austin marching band is like a family.
Playing music with the band “feels like an experience you can’t put into words," said Amare Belcher, a 17-year-old senior who has played the baritone since sixth grade. "Some of the songs I’ve played over the years, I still play them to this day because there is a certain feeling I get from them that you can’t get from a movie or book.”
Another senior, Bryant Maze, 17, has been with the band since ninth grade and has been the marching band’s drum major since his sophomore year.
“It’s a way I can just escape. It gives me a way I can feel myself in other ways I really can’t,” said Maze. “It teaches me that hard work pays off. It feels like it gives me a purpose in life.”
Belcher said he enjoyed seeing his friends and bandmates again Monday as the two-week band camp began. He said belonging to the band makes him “feel important, like I have a specific role to play.”
Belcher said he originally had planned to do something else after a year or two in the marching band. However, he said he has gotten to delve deeper into music through the band and now feels that “if I abandon it, I lose a part of myself. It just feels like a part of me.”
Clay Sloan has been at Austin for 31 years and has been the band director since 2020. He said there are 175 students in the marching band this year.
“We are starting from the very basics. They all know how to stand and walk. We are trying to teach them how to do it uniformly so they all look the same,” Sloan said. “There are some reality checks there; this looks easy but there are some physical challenges you have to work through.”
By the end of the two-week camp Sloan hopes the band will have learned its eight-minute football halftime show. The band will incorporate the music after learning to march.
The name of their show for 2023 is “Call me," a program centered around cellphones. Two of the songs include “Call Me” by Blondie and “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepson.
Sloan said they had to take the heat into account when they made plans for this year's band camp.
“Over the last month we have said ‘get outside some and don’t live in the air conditioning.’ We encourage them to drink lots of water before they even start,” Sloan said. “We take lots and lots of water breaks. We try to get them to be their own monitors and tell us when they need to take a break.”
The high was 90 degrees at 2 p.m. Monday with 55% humidity, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the week is set to scorch with the heat index reaching 109 degrees Wednesday and 110 degrees Thursday.
---
Mentoring newcomers
Belcher said as a senior he'll have to take some of the responsibility for teaching new band members.
“I think being a leader is a skill. You have to practice it, you can’t just jump in and boss people around and expect it to work,” Belcher said. “Over the summer I have been reading a lot of books on leadership. I want the new people to feel comfortable.”
Maze said he has started to embrace being a leader and teaching younger students.
“I’ve been teaching a younger drum major. He’s a sophomore so I have been teaching him everything,” said Maze. “I have also been teaching some of the freshmen how to march.”
Wittman Ellis, 15, is the sophomore Maze is teaching drum major skills. Ellis said he originally wanted to be drum major because of his position as his church’s choir conductor.
“I thought it would be more of an after-school activity, but it’s a lot more personal,” Ellis said. “You actually get to know each other a lot more. We all help each other out and try not to laugh at each other, just help each other grow.”
Freshman Shelby Kmoch, 14, has been playing baritone since the sixth grade but joined the Austin Middle School band in eighth. She said she originally got her passion for music from her mom, who is an Austin Middle School band director.
“I really feel like it is a family here,” Kmoch said. “Everywhere there’s somebody who is willing to help you, someone who is willing to talk to you and teach you. Someone who is going to encourage you to do your best.”
Austin’s marching band will perform on its home turf for its first official appearance on Aug. 25 when the football team plays against Hartselle High School.
