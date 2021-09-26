David Hipolito-Ramirez's work ethic and ability to learn various types of welding have impressed his welding instructor at Career Academies of Decatur.
“He is in his booth every day, working and welding and trying to make himself better,” said instructor Ben Maples.
Maples said the welding program at Decatur City Schools' career academy started last year, and in two years Hipolito-Ramirez has learned stick welding, mig (metal inert gas) welding, and tig (tungsten inert gas) welding. His specialty is stick welding.
“He’s one of the top five I have coming out of 67 students this year,” Maples said.
Maples has been so impressed by his student that he nominated him for a state organization's honors, and Hipolito-Ramirez was recently selected SkillsUSA student of the month in Alabama. SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit, student-led organization that serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students that are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
"I nominated David because I see a real bright future for him in this industry," said Maples. "Being in SkillsUSA, he'll have what he needs to represent Alabama strongly in welding."
Hipolito-Ramirez said what he enjoys the most about welding is the building and crafting aspect.
“That really got my attention,” he said.
While he was born in the United States, Hipolito-Ramirez’s family is originally from Mexico where he has a family member in the same line of work he wants to pursue.
“My dad’s brother is working as a welder in Mexico,” he said.
Every school in the state of Alabama nominates one student to be selected by SkillsUSA, and the Alabama State Department of Education decides the winner.
"With SkillsUSA what we focus on is improving their personal skills, workplace skills, and technical skills," said Tessa Brown, education specialist for the Department of Education and part of state staff for SkillsUSA.
Brown said they chose Hipolito-Ramirez because he possesses all of those skills and they were impressed by his work ethic and integrity.
Hipolito-Ramirez is in the dual enrollment program and is taking welding classes at Calhoun Community College.
McCall Atchison, adjunct welding instructor at Calhoun Community College, teaches the dual enrollment program and also assists Maples at Career Academies of Decatur.
"I'm really proud of how far they've come just in the short few weeks we've been working with them," Atchison said of Hipolito-Ramirez and his classmates. "For how young they are, it's pretty awesome how fast we can get them going on an industry standard level."
Atchison, 19, competed in the Project MFG-Manufacturing last year as a student welder, and he and his team placed second in the state.
After he gets his certification, Hipolito-Ramirez said he would like to work as a contract welder.
Maples said that at the beginning of 2022, he will start reaching out to local contractors in Decatur to line up job opportunities for Hipolito-Ramirez and other seniors for after they graduate.
