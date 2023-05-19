D230518 austin grad JN31.JPG
Buy Now

Austin High senior Reagan Atkins used the challenge of dyslexia as motivation to earn STEM awards and become a leader in the school band. She'll graduate fourth in her class from Austin on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

An Austin High senior with dyslexia will graduate fourth in her class of 317 students Tuesday after years of turning her learning challenge into motivation.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

audrey.johnson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.