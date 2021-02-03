Even as Austin Junior High School closed its doors for the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Decatur Morgan Hospital on Tuesday received a large and long-awaited shipment of vaccine.
“We’ve experienced a few more positive cases for students in the last couple of days,” said Austin Junior High Principal Mark Christopher. “That grabbed our attention.
“Right now, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
The school will be all virtual today through Friday. The current student enrollment at the school, which has eighth and ninth grades, is about 750, and about 175 of those students are virtual learners, according to Christopher.
Decatur City Schools was exclusively virtual when the spring semester started, until Jan. 13.
Christopher said the number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and employees and those in quarantine will be released on Friday by the school district.
“As always, the safety and health of our students is a top priority and these decisions are made after much thought and consideration,” Christopher said in a letter posted Tuesday on the school’s Facebook page.
“We plan on being back on campus Monday,” Christopher said. “When we transition to virtual, it doesn’t cancel extracurricular activities.”
Vaccine
Also on Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported the COVID-19 deaths of 13 Morgan County residents, plus one in Limestone County and three in Lawrence County. Since Jan. 1, 99 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Morgan County, 30 in Lawrence County and 49 in Limestone County.
The deaths increase the urgency of vaccinating area residents, and Decatur Morgan Hospital got good news on that front.
The hospital received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, said Noel Lovelace, the hospital’s director of development. Those are first doses, she said. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require an initial dose followed by a booster dose either four weeks or three weeks later.
“We will start administering these (Pfizer vaccines) on Thursday at the Parkway campus vaccine clinic by appointment only,” Lovelace said. “We are continuing to schedule the people on our waiting list.”
To get on the waiting list, go to decaturmorganhospital.net and complete the form or call 256-973-2185.
"We want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can," Lovelace said.
The Pfizer vaccine is “a little more accessible” in the state since it requires ultra-cold storage capability and therefore can't be stored by many providers, ADPH administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith said Monday.
Decatur Morgan previously received a shipment of 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the first doses have been administered and the boosters have been given or are in reserve, Lovelace said. It had been waiting for a second shipment of vaccines for several weeks.
