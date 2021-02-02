Austin Junior High School will transition to all virtual learning for the rest of the week, starting Wednesday, due to the number of COVID-19 positive cases for students.
“We’ve experienced a few more positive cases for students in the last couple of days,” said Principal Mark Christopher. “That grabbed our attention.”
The current student enrollment at the school, which has eighth and ninth grades, is about 750, and about 175 of those students are virtual learners, according to Christopher. He said the school has practiced virtual days throughout the school year.
“Right now, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said. This move, “gives us a little bit of separation.”
He said the number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and employees and those in quarantine are released on Friday by the school district.
“As always, the safety and health of our students is a top priority and these decisions are made after much thought and consideration,” Christopher said in a letter posted today on the school’s Facebook page.
“We plan on being back on campus Monday,” Christopher said. “When we transition to virtual, it doesn’t cancel extracurricular activities.”
