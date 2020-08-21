Loose bricks and tiles from the lightning-damaged Austin Middle School clock tower were removed Thursday, and school officials expect student arrivals to proceed as normal this morning.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said lightning struck the tower about 6 p.m. Wednesday. He said two custodial workers were in the school’s vestibule at the time but were not injured.
“A radio link antenna was damaged, and we had broken windows and roof damage from the falling bricks,” Satterfield said. “It had to be quite frightening for those two workers in the school at that time. We are very fortunate it didn’t happen while school was going on with students and faculty there.”
He said nearly 800 students attend Austin Middle School.
At the school Thursday morning, DCS Project Manager Lee Edminson said he expected contractors to have the loose brick and tile off the tower by Thursday afternoon and the front entrance of the school could be reopened as early as Friday morning. Edminson said an insurance adjuster was expected at the site Thursday afternoon. He said the total cost of repairs would be $50,000 or less.
“The clock still works,” Edminson said. “Our biggest challenge now is to repair the holes in the school roof and the canopy’s roof caused when the bricks fell. We will strap a tarp on the roof until we can repair it. We first must make sure there’s nothing loose that can fall.”
He said plans are to rebuild the destroyed portion of the tower, which faces Danville Road Southwest, just south of Modaus Road.
He said it is the first lightning strike of a school he can remember in his six years with the system.
Austin Middle School Principal Terence Hayden said students arriving Thursday morning were directed to enter the back of the school.
“It was a pretty smooth opening this morning,” Hayden said. “We tried to get the word out and all parents were prepared when they arrived with their children. We had no hiccups. I’m very appreciative of all of the faculty members and district personnel who helped.”
He said he would keep parents and staff members informed with phone messages and social media postings.
Satterfield said Decatur police helped reroute traffic Thursday morning.
Also on Wednesday afternoon, a water main at Decatur High broke but caused no damage, Satterfield said.
“With the help of Decatur Utilities, we were able to get the main off before much of the water came inside the gym hall and locker area,” he said.
The early evening storm did not play a role in the broken line, Satterfield said, but it slowed repair work by DCS maintenance manager Dustin Free and his crew. They had repairs completed by midnight.
“It appears the ground shifting may be the cause,” Satterfield said. “It had no effect on school operations at all.”
