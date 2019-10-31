An Austin Middle School student bitten by a cottonmouth Oct. 21 returned to school this week, but still faces weeks of therapy.
The snake bit Sean Smith, 11, while he was at his younger brother’s baseball practice at an indoor facility behind Minor Tire & Wheel, 3512 Sixth Ave. S.E., near Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, when he went to retrieve baseballs at the end of practice.
Smith on Wednesday said he didn’t see the snake when he reached down to collect balls that were in netting used for an indoor batting cage.
“I thought something had cut me, then I looked down and saw the snake sticking its tongue out at me,” he said Wednesday. “I saw two holes in my hand and blood was going everywhere.”
Sean’s father, Chris Smith, said the screams were terrifying.
After some other parents moved the net away, Chris killed the snake with a baseball bat and carried his son to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway campus on Beltline Road. He also carried the dead snake with him so hospital officials would be able to identify it.
“There’s no worse feeling as a parent than to have your child look at you and ask if he’s going to die,” an emotional Chris said Wednesday, recalling the ride to the hospital.
Sean was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children where he spent three days and received four antivenin treatments.
Sean will have three more weeks of physical therapy to “strengthen the muscles in his left hand,” said his mother, Heather Smith.
She said blood work from his doctor’s visit on Tuesday “came back good.”
Cottonmouth snakes are slow moving and are generally found in wetlands or where there is stagnant water, according to Bill Gates, a wildlife biologist at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
But they will come inside if a food source such as rats or mice are available, Gates said.
The facility behind Minor Tire & Wheel where Sean encountered the snake is near the refuge, where cottonmouths are common, Gates said.
“They are very common in this area and we find them right outside our backdoor some days,” he said, referring to his office on Alabama 67. "The snakes are rarely found far from a permanent water source, such as the slow-moving streams that are available in the refuge.”
Gates said snakes don’t hibernate.
“They get inactive, but they will come out in the day when it’s sunny or warmer,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 8,000 people are bitten by snakes in the U.S. annually.
The CDC said a bite from a non-venomous snake can cause an infection or allergic reaction, so it recommends that all snakebites be treated as if they were venomous and that victims go to a hospital emergency room as quickly as possible.
If someone is bitten, Gates said they should, if possible, draw a circle around the bite spot, keep the bitten area below the heart, become inactive and immediately go to the hospital.
Smith said he smiles when his classmates call him “snake bite” or “snake man.”
“Those are my new nicknames,” he said.
Smith said his warning to people is to “be careful and watch before moving stuff.”
He said he still hasn’t gained full strength in his left hand, but plans to attend Austin Middle's final home football game tonight because he’s a team manager.
“I’m glad for all the people who took care of me and thankful for the doctors and nurses at both hospitals,” Smith said.
