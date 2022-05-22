Austin High Principal Demond Garth said it does not matter where you walk on campus or what time of day it is, senior Mantez Thompson will always be found with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.
Thompson will walk across the stage to receive his diploma on Tuesday, and Garth said his consistent work ethic will carry him far in life.
“I’ve known this kid since middle school, and the thing about Mantez is he brings such a joy to Austin High School,” Garth said.
Garth said Thompson has battled several health issues in his life but it has never slowed the straight-A student down.
“For him not to dwell on his disability and to just be positive, that’s what an Austin High School kid is about,” Garth said.
Thompson said he cherishes fishing and hanging out with his friends but drag racing motorcycles is his passion and it has turned profitable for him.
“That’s my main hobby; I’ve been doing it since I was like 14 years old,” Thompson said. “I just got back from a race ... in Louisville, Kentucky, where I came in first place.”
Thompson said he has earned prize money totaling thousands of dollars in these races. In December, Thompson came in third place at the Kings of Grudge drag racing series held in Orlando and won $16,000.
Thompson said drag racing is just a hobby but welding is his main focus right now.
“I’m currently doing dual enrollment classes at Calhoun Community College,” Thompson said. “Next year I’m going to try and get my degree in advanced manufacturing in the welding field.”
Thompson, who has lived in Decatur his whole life, said he would like to establish a future in his hometown and work somewhere like Hubbard & Drake General Mechanical Contractors.
Thompson said he and his classmates have had to make adjustments the past few years because of complications the pandemic has brought.
“It’s been different. It’s been a lot of things that have changed like going out to restaurants and places closing early,” Thompson said. “I hate that (the pandemic) came around my senior year.”
Thompson is taking Shannon Clark’s Earth and Space Science class his last semester and said he has been enjoying learning about earthquakes.
“We just did a PowerPoint on earthquakes, and I literally just learned that we have earthquakes in Alabama,” Thompson said. “If you don’t really study about it, you would only think earthquakes happen in somewhere like California or other places.”
Clark met Thompson this school year and said his positivity and work ethic are so vibrant they motivate everyone around him.
“He always makes sure that he turns in his assignments when they are actually due and not days later,” Clark said. “He’s also very helpful in the class; if I need anything done, he’ll step up and help.”
Thompson said he will miss his time at Austin High and the friends he has made while going to Decatur schools.
“Now, we’re going to have to go our separate ways,” Thompson said.
