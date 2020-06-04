A Decatur City Schools investigation of a photo that caused a social media backlash after it was filtered to darken the skin of three Austin High female students has resulted in one of the students leaving the school system.
Incoming Austin High Principal Demond Garth, outgoing Principal Melissa Scott and Assistant Superintendent Dwight Satterfield investigated the post that originated on Instagram before generating nearly 600 comments and 770 shares on Facebook.
Garth said the filtered image was posted on Instagram in December and later taken down. But a version of the photo apparently remained on social media, and Garth said in an email that awareness of it was renewed last week after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Garth said his first reaction to the post Friday was that it was “very alarming.”
Garth, who led the investigation, said the student who originally posted the image “denied it had any racial connotation.”
He said that she stated “the other two students who were in the picture were not involved in filtering or posting the picture.”
Garth said the investigation showed the person who filtered the picture was not involved in the picture and is not a Decatur City Schools student.
“From this point forward, the student who was responsible for posting the picture in December, will not be returning to Austin High School or any Decatur City school,” Garth wrote in the email.
The original post on Instagram showed three teenage girls in a vehicle. The latest version of the photo shows the same image but with darker faces that were called a “bad tan” by some social media postings.
Facebook comments on the photo said "this is awful" and that it made "a mockery of black people." Another Facebook post said, "A group of Austin High School students thought this was funny.... Black face joke!! It’s really ridiculous that parents are raising their children to be racist. ..."
In an email to a concerned parent, which was later posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Douglas supported the investigation’s findings. “The student has withdrawn from Decatur City Schools permanently,” he wrote.
Satterfield said he was satisfied with the investigation. “They did a good job talking with all parties involved and discussing this. We are in challenging times,” he said.
School officials said the school district does not support any social media messages that may be deemed racially insensitive.
Garth urged parents to discuss sensitive matters with their school age children.
“Parents need to take this time to discuss with students issues of sensitive nature that include understanding things that are racially insensitive,” Garth said. “Things of this nature have no place in school and will be dealt with according to our Code of Conduct when it potentially impacts the health, safety and welfare of our students.”
Morgan County NAACP chapter President Rodney Gordon said he doesn’t believe the female student who posted the photo is a racist.
“I don’t think the girl understood the severity of what she did,” Gordon said. “She has no history of being a racist, but that doesn’t make it OK. And for those people who come to her defense, (they) need to make her aware of her offense. She has offended people.
"We are in an era where corrections are necessary. ... I am not worried about her, I’m worried about the closet racists. They are the ones who smile in your face and are racist and evil behind your back. The little girl who posted this just needs some love right now.”
Gordon, who led a peaceful protest Sunday in Decatur focusing on Floyd’s death, said his organization doesn’t have another protest planned.
