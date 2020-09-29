Students and staff continue to be in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure in Hartselle and Decatur school systems, and Austinville Elementary students participated in virtual learning Monday after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said Monday afternoon that the school would reopen today. He said some of the quarantined employees were not teachers, and teachers in quarantine will teach remotely.
Satterfield said in an announcement to parents Monday that 16 employees and 49 students are in quarantine due to exposure to the employee who tested positive.
"Of those 16 staff members, three are in-person (or) traditional teachers in grades pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and fourth. Therefore, we will only need three substitutes to cover those classes," Satterfield said.
Parents received a SchoolCast message announcing the school’s closure shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Abigail Stroemer, parent of a fifth grader at Austinville Elementary, said she scrambled to make arrangements Sunday night after she learned that school would be virtual the following day.
“A lot of us parents are single parents; it’s already hard on us,” Stroemer said. “I had to get last-minute child care.”
Kera Vest, parent of a third grader and fourth grader at Austinville, said while staying home with her kids wasn't a problem, it was stressful to adjust to learning at home.
"My daughter's teacher had been practicing (virtual learning) so they knew what to do, but it was still hectic finding a place for two kids where I could still hear them but they couldn't hear or bother one another (at the) last minute," Vest said.
The total number of students and staff in quarantine in Decatur schools has dropped since the beginning of the month.
As of Friday, before the Austinville Elementary case, the district had seven active cases, with 134 students and five employees in quarantine. On Sept. 4, there were nine active cases of COVID-19 and 262 people, including 228 students and 34 staff, in quarantine.
Despite the drop in numbers, a weekly snapshot of quarantines and cases may not provide a complete look at cases in the district, because students and staff move in and out of quarantine on a daily basis.
“It is fluid every day,” Satterfield said.
One student recently tested positive for COVID-19 at each of the following schools: Austin High (virtual student), Decatur High, Austin Junior High, Decatur Middle, Banks-Caddell Elementary, Julian Harris Elementary and Woodmeade Elementary.
Hartselle City Schools
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle City Schools had four active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning. One student and one staff member recently tested positive at F.E. Burleson Elementary, as well as one student at Barkley Bridge Elementary and an employee at Hartselle High.
As of Monday, 12 students and five staff were in quarantine, including five students from Barkley Bridge Elementary, two students from Crestline Elementary, two students from F.E. Burleson Elementary, one student from Hartselle Junior High, and two students and five employees from Hartselle High.
As of Sept. 9, the district had four active cases and 77 students and employees in quarantine. Jones said the decrease in quarantines is partially due to an overall decrease in positive cases.
“And, the more recent cases have been primarily in younger grades where there aren’t as many contacts,” Jones said.
Morgan County Schools
As of Monday morning, Morgan County Schools had five active cases of the virus. The majority of the cases are from Brewer High, where three students recently tested positive. Additionally, an employee at Danville High and one student each from Eva and Union Hill recently tested positive.
Morgan County Schools declined to release information regarding the number of students and staff in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
