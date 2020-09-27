Austinville Elementary classes on Monday will all be taught virtually after an administrator tested positive for COVID-19, according to Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
He said 13 employees will be quarantined and tested.
Satterfield said regular classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.
He also said magnet school bus riders from Austinville will report for the ride as normal.
