A city park at Lamar Street and Spring Avenue in the Austinville area of Southwest Decatur could get an upgrade — possibly including replacement of tennis courts with a green space — under a plan for use of a federal grant.
The changes to Austinville Park would be funded with $97,701 in 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant funds, and it would be the first time money from the annual grant aimed at improving low-income areas would be expended in District 4.
The funds available total $484,668, and the City Council last week approved expenditure of the funds as proposed in a Community Development Department action plan.
Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover manages the grants program. He said Decatur has three areas that qualify financially: Northwest Decatur in District 1, the Grant Street-Goodyear area in District 2, and Austinville.
Districts 1 and 2 have benefited from numerous projects over the years, including Enolam Boulevard Park and Turner-Surles Senior Center.
District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby has complained in the past about the lack of city funding in his district. Wilson Morgan Park is the only other Parks and Recreation facility in District 4, and it doesn’t qualify for CDBG money because the entire city uses it.
Kirby and Councilwoman Kristi Hill said they encouraged Stover to find a project in Kirby's district. Hill said she hoped Stover could find a lot or two in District 4 to create a park like the new Enolam Street Park in her District 2 in Southeast Decatur.
“It’s really nice,” Hill said.
Stover said Parks and Recreation suggested upgrading Austinville Park.
Stover said an architect will draw up a design for the park. The property already has a pavilion and a tennis court.
“Public comment suggested removing the tennis courts and turning it into green space, adding lighting and upgrading the playground equipment,” Stover said.
Kirby said some residents are using the tennis court and its lights for soccer.
“I would be OK with removing the tennis court if you find another place to build a court,” Kirby said. “There’s a shortage of tennis courts in west Decatur.”
The city plans to spend $172,229 of the CDBG money to renovate the Sterrs Boys and Girls Club on Vine Street Northwest for Decatur Youth Enrichment; $50,000 for down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers; $70,602 to public service providers, including those that help the homeless; and $94,136 for administration of the grant.
The city routinely awards up to $4,500 in down-payment assistance to 25 to 30 new home buyers a year. This is a first-come, first-serve program for low-income residents that's based on the size of a family. A family of four must make roughly $44,000 or less in annual income.
Stover said the city can charge 20% off the allocation toward administration of the grant, which covers some salaries and training for grant writers, compliance regulation and paying for a consultant to write the consolidated plan.
While Districts 3 and 5 do not have any areas that qualify, District 3 Councilwoman Paige Bibbee said she would like to find money for improvements to the Frances Nungester Elementary area in her district.
