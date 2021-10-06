A Decatur man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation by three crime units yielded about 7 pounds of marijuana, authorities said.
The Morgan Sheriff’s Office said it partnered with Decatur Police and United States postal inspectors in the arrest of D’Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, during a traffic stop in Southwest Decatur on Friday.
During the stop, Decatur Police Department K-9 Officer Baron was deployed to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive indication to the presence of drugs.
Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit agents executed a search warrant and discovered six vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing about seven pounds.
Jones was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
