Authorities are searching for a state inmate who escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur on Sunday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
William Pervie Walker, 49, who was eight years into his 20-year sentence for a conviction of manufacturing a controlled substance in Coffee County in southeast Alabama, left the facility about 7:35 a.m. Sunday, the department said.
He is 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a state-issued brown shirt and slacks. He has tattoos on the back of his biceps that read “Lashae” and “Riley.”
Persons with information on Walker should call 800-831-8825.
