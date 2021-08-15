Renovations will begin this week on the community center at Westgate Garden Apartments, with renovations also planned on the 40 residential units at Westgate and four fire-damaged East Acres units, said Decatur Housing Authority Director Taura Denmon.
Denmon told the authority board she has met with a contractor and the tentative start date for the community center renovation is Monday. The projected cost of the project is $436,523.
“This is a 90-day project,” Denmon said at the monthly board meeting last week.
Denmon, who joined the authority in May, said it is getting ready for a “full rehab” of Westgate’s 40 apartments. She’s working to plan a pre-construction meeting, and bid requests will go out in 30 to 60 days, she said.
The Westgate renovations are part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which sent a compliance review letter in March 2020 that charged the Decatur authority with civil rights violations.
The authority was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
The authority board denied the accusations but agreed to a settlement in which it paid out $117,000 to 49 alleged discrimination victims. It also committed to upgrading Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and promised to revise its waiting-list policies.
Authority board member Miles Wright asked Denmon at the Aug. 5 board meeting if she had made any recent contact with HUD.
Denmon said she talks monthly with HUD officials, but there hasn’t been any discussion of the agreement. She said a report on the Decatur Housing Authority's compliance with the agreement was due in June and she sent it on June 30.
“We haven’t heard anything from HUD on our report,” Denmon said.
Denmon said a contractor looked at four East Acres apartments, which have been empty for over a year since they were damaged by fire. She said they need to be renovated, but she wants to make sure they have new residents ready to move in when they’re completed.
In her monthly vacancy report, Denmon said the Authority reduced its number of vacant units by three to 53, improving its occupancy rate from 91% to 92%. HUD requires at least a 97% occupancy rate, so the board set meeting this rate as one of the new director’s goals.
“We’ve got some three- or four-bedroom (apartments) waiting for occupants and, once we get them ready, we need people to move in,” Denmon said. “If we get them ready too early, we have vandals. We’ve also had homeless people break in and squat.”
Denmon said it usually takes three or four days to get a unit ready again for the tenant, depending on how much damage was left when the previous tenant moved out. Some take good care of their apartment units while others intentionally destroy the property, she said.
“We had one resident take a broomstick and repeatedly hit the ceiling,” Denmon said.
