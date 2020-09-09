With training equipment for vehicle engines, suspensions, fuel injection systems and more, Calhoun Community College's new $10 million advanced automotive technology center has started preparing students to work in auto maintenance and repair.
The two-story building is located on the south end of the Decatur campus, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for mid-October to unveil it to the community. Finishing touches are still being put on the facility, which has opened for classes.
“I want to be able to train and educate people in the community so they can be productive and make a living,” said Lewis Nall, Calhoun’s automotive instructor. “In 1½ to two years, they can walk into a dealership with basic knowledge of what to do.”
Calhoun's automotive technology program offers a two-year associate degree for college students and a dual-enrollment opportunity for high school students.
The 23,400-square-foot building has three classrooms and 20 stalls for hands-on training, according to Nall.
John Holley, Calhoun’s dean for technologies, said, “It mirrors anything you’d see at a modern dealership."
The associate-degree curriculum includes courses on braking systems, steering and suspension, drive train and axles, air conditioning, electrical and electronic systems, manual and automatic transmissions and emission systems.
“It’s a great program,” Holley said. “From the front bumper to the back bumper, (students) will have had some experience on all of it when they graduate.”
Holley said the initiative was “100% driven by our business and industry partners and auto dealerships in our region. They came to us and expressed a need and we’re trying to fill it for them.”
Former Calhoun President James Klauber first pitched the idea for an automotive technology building to the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees in November 2016. The school announced in April 2018 that it had received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for the training center.
The project's $10 million cost includes equipment. Calhoun has said it also planned to use a state allocation and its reserves to pay for the facility.
Students study and do coursework online, with lab time spent in the Calhoun facility.
“They learn basic skills on the trainers then when they transition to a car, they understand how the system works,” Nall said.
Right now, there are four morning classes a week, with a mix of traditional college and dual enrollment students. Second-year adult students attend the four night classes each week, and Nall said most of them also work at dealerships or shops.
There are 45 dual-enrollment students in all. Of those, 26 take their classes at the Decatur City Schools’ Career Academies and 16 at Madison County Career Technical Center. There are about 30 to 35 associate-degree college students and several dual-enrollment students who take classes at Calhoun's new center.
“I’m in full operation,” said Nall, who wants to add afternoon classes. “Pretty soon, we’ll be open on weekends. It’s another avenue (to accommodate) working students.”
The dual-enrollment program in automotive technology was launched in August 2018 at the Madison County Career Technical Center, and the partnership between Decatur City Schools' Career Academies and Calhoun was launched early in 2019.
“We brought in adult learners last fall,” Holley said.
Holley said dual-enrollment students can earn 24 hours of college credit before high school graduation if they enroll as juniors.
“We have some students who graduated from high school in May who will get their associate degree in December,” he said.
Angela Cushing, the career coach at Career Academies of Decatur, said the dual-enrollment partnership means a lot to those students.
“We’re ensuring that our students are ready for college and/or career,” Cushing said. School systems statewide are charged with making sure every student graduates either ready for college or the workforce.
Michael Funk, the instructor with Decatur City Schools' Automotive Technology Academy, is certified to teach at the college level, making “the partnership with Calhoun seamless and assuring that pipeline of students” to Calhoun, Cushing said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on enrollment, according to Holley.
“But with the building completed, we’ll have no problem (enrolling) 100 students by the end of the year,” he said.
