Decatur's District 3 school board race pits an attorney who promises to get all schools access to the latest technology against a longtime educator who says he'll bring an understanding of the "inner workings of a school" to the position if elected.
Lawyer Doug Bachuss and retired school administrator Stan Carr are running in the Aug. 25 municipal election for the position that will be vacated by Karen Duke, who did not run for reelection after 20 years on the school board.
Bachuss, who has three children, a niece and nephews in the Decatur school system, said it's important to him that students have access to the same resources regardless of which schools they attend in the system.
“I want to make sure that if there’s opportunities in one school … those can be found systemwide,” Bachuss said.
Carr said his experience as a teacher and administrator will enable him to help the school system and city of Decatur. His daughter is also a product of the Decatur school system.
“I’m a lifelong, five-generation resident of Decatur,” Carr said. “I have a vested interest in the city of Decatur and the school system. … I feel like I can contribute greatly.”
Bachuss is an attorney at Nowlin, Bachuss and Gray law firm, a board member of the Decatur City Schools Foundation and former president of Decatur Middle School’s parent-teacher organization. Carr, now retired, worked in education for 37 years. He served as assistant principal of Decatur High for 21 years.
The District 3 seat is the only contested position on the Decatur City school board. Incumbents Michele Gray King (District 1), Peggy Baggett (District 2) and Dwight Jett (District 4) had no opposition, and Jason Palmer was the only candidate in District 5 where incumbent Donnie Lane decided not to seek reelection after 12 years on the board.
Outreach
Both Bachuss and Carr said they will focus on communicating the district’s achievements with the community.
“When these positives are talked about, you develop a mindset that will be a game-changer for not only the school system but Decatur as a whole,” Bachuss said. He said he'd like to help form a student advisory board to increase student representation.
Bachuss said he'd like to bring employees from Decatur businesses into schools to talk to students about what their work is like.
“Our businesses need our students to stay here and work for them, so I’d like to be part of the process of students discovering that, and equipping students with the tools necessary to get ready for the workforce," Bachuss said.
Carr said Decatur schools, led by Superintendent Michael Douglas, have many strengths.
“We’ve got to promote our positives, and promote the things that we’re doing well. We’ve got a lot of things going for us, and we’ve got to be able to tell the public … that we are a good school system."
Carr said if elected, he will work to serve equally the interests of administrators, teachers, parents, students and other community stakeholders. He said he would like to see monthly meetings with the school board, mayor and City Council.
“Everybody’s got the same goal, and everybody wants the same thing: to be successful and have a student that can learn and have a happy experience,” Carr said. “We just need to communicate that, be open to suggestions and work toward communication with each other on a daily basis to make sure that happens.”
Test scores
The Alabama State Department of Education gave the Decatur system a B on its report card for the 2018-2019 school year. For 2019, about 40% of students were proficient in reading, 49% in math and 32% in science.
Though the district has improved by an average of 6 percentage points per subject since 2015, some nearby systems continue to outperform Decatur on standardized tests. Madison City Schools had proficiency rates of 72%, 76% and 66%, and Athens City Schools had proficiency rates of 51%, 50% and 45%, for reading, math and science, respectively.
Carr said, “I’m sure there is room for improvement but they’re working every day to improve those test scores. There’s disadvantages that some students have, advantages some students have over others, but we’re working to help those students to get their test scores up. ... Dr. Douglas has done a good job emphasizing test scores. We still have work to do, but we’re doing a good job with that.”
Bachuss also praised Douglas' efforts in raising test scores, and said the district has been improving in recent years. He said reaching out to students in need will help raise test scores more.
“I want to bring a component of supporting students that may not have the support at home that they need. As a part of my law practice I get to see the challenges that children in our community have, and I want to try to support the students where they may be lacking for family support. … The more this community can bring in to help the students, either as a group or individuals, I think you will see an increase in the test scores," Bachuss said.
Burningtree
The district includes the Burningtree area located in Southeast Decatur. Due to the distance between Burningtree homes and the nearest elementary school in the district, some families have advocated for the construction of a new elementary school in that area.
Carr said the Burningtree area is “one of the few places in the southeast that can really grow,” and the district should look into whether or not building a new elementary school in the area is feasible.
“I understand we just got done building two high schools but it’s time, it’s been looked at before, but I think it’s time to look at it seriously again and really consider the possibilities,” Carr said.
Bachuss said his support of a new elementary school in the Burningtree area is contingent on the data and on the community’s support. He said he has heard from citizens who want a new school, and some who do not.
“I would like to keep all the residents of Decatur, their children attending schools here, and if that is a way to keep children in our school system that is definitely something I would look at,” Bachuss said.
