A second candidate has entered the race for the Decatur school board District 3 position in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Attorney Doug Bachuss announced today he'll run for the seat currently held by Karen Duke, who will not seek reelection. Former Decatur High administrator Stan Carr announced earlier this month he would run for the seat.
Qualifying for the election is July 7-21.
Bachuss has served as past chairman of the board of directors for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, past chairman of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, and president of CASA of North Alabama. He has also served on numerous local committees.
If elected, Bachuss said he will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education and preparing students for their post-graduate futures, according to a news release.
“We all know that our schools are the heart of our community, and I want to make sure we have the best schools possible,” Bachuss said in the release.
District 3 encompasses portions of Southeast Decatur including Point Mallard, Hickory Hills and Burningtree, as well as the Flint and Frances Nungester Elementary School areas.
(2) comments
Just what we need...another lawyer on a school board. [scared][unsure][huh]
This is a good man, would be an asset to this board.
