Real-estate and business attorney Doug Bachuss has joined the race for the Decatur school board District 3 position, saying he wants to focus on communication between the board and the community.
“I want to try to balance keeping the level of communication that’s in place in the school board now and continue the communication of positive achievements in the school system, and help to be more of a mouthpiece for the sharing of those positive achievements,” Bachuss said. “I feel like the school board and the superintendent are doing a great job in our schools in supporting teachers.”
Bachuss announced Wednesday he'll run in the Aug. 25 municipal election for the seat currently held by Karen Duke, who will not seek reelection after 20 years serving on the school board. Former Decatur High administrator Stan Carr said earlier this month he also will run for the District 3 post.
Bachuss said he’s qualified for the position on the school board due to his “record of service to my community through organizations that operate in different service areas for our community, with the knowledge and experience that I have gained through involvement with PTO, the Decatur City Schools Foundation, and individual classrooms, and by listening to the wishes of parents, teachers, school administrators, and students for their schools and the school district, and then partnering with others to accomplish those wishes.”
Bachuss has lived in Decatur for 21 non-consecutive years. His three children (ages 12, 13 and 15) attend city middle and high schools. He said in addition to his own children, he has a niece and two nephews in Decatur City Schools, “who, along with their friends, I want to see succeed.”
One of Bachuss’ initiatives if elected to the school board would be to connect students with post-graduate opportunities and support the Career Academies of Decatur, which offers students training in more than 25 career programs.
“I would also like to publicize and find more opportunities for our students — current students and future students — to be involved in Career Academies, and communicate with businesses.”
Bachuss also said in a news release that if elected, he plans to focus on how COVID-19 is impacting education.
Included in District 3 are parts of southeastern Decatur, including Point Mallard, Hickory Hills, Burningtree, Flint Elementary School and Frances Nungester Elementary School areas.
Qualifying is July 7-21, and the new board will take office Nov. 7.
