Attorney Doug Bachuss defeated retired school administrator Stan Carr in the race for the open District 3 school board seat Tuesday.
“You get out in the communities, visit the neighborhoods, visit folks and they respond by voting you into office,” Bachuss said. “(It’s) just very humbling to receive their vote and support and I … (want) to return on that trust by listening to the needs that our schools have.”
Carr, who served as assistant principal of Decatur High for 21 years, extended his congratulations to Bachuss: “He ran a good race and it was a good, clean campaign. We both worked hard,” Carr said.
Bachuss will replace Karen Duke, who did not run for reelection after serving on the school board since 2000.
“I want to congratulate Karen Duke for her service to our schools, and I look forward to learning from her over the next few months,” Bachuss said. The new term begins Nov. 2.
The District 3 seat was the only contested position on the Decatur City Board of Education. Incumbents Michele Gray King (District 1), Peggy Baggett (District 2) and Dwight Jett (District 4) had no opposition, and Jason Palmer was the only candidate in District 5 where incumbent Donnie Lane decided not to seek reelection after 12 years on the board.
Bachuss' campaign focused on promoting technology access within schools, communicating the district’s achievements and working to connect local businesses with Decatur students.
The salary for school board members is $300 per month. Bachuss will take office when the next term begins in November.
Decatur resident Elise Naughtin said she cast her vote based on who she felt would promote diversity within schools.
“Being able to bring people from different cultures and different backgrounds, Black, white, Hispanic, whatever it is, and having local officials that recognize ways to bring people together, to respect each other, to celebrate each other’s differences and to make sure the curriculum that’s taught is an accurate portrayal of history ... that’s what I’m looking for in my candidate and that’s what drove my decision today,” Naughtin said.
Decatur resident Lou Holcombe said he cast a vote in the school board race even though he doesn’t have children in the district because “schools are important.”
As of reports filed Monday, $15,590 was raised for Bachuss’ campaign, and $2,896 was raised for Carr’s.
