The annual Back 2 School Jam, sponsored by Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Housing Authority, is Thursday at Ingalls Harbor.
The 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will be a drive-thru affair this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
DYS and the Housing Authority will be handing out free school backpacks with school supplies in preparation for the Aug. 12 start of the 2020-21 school year for Decatur City Schools.
