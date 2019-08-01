Bruce Jones glanced around the bustling elementary school lunchroom as dozens of volunteers navigated tables covered in folders, binders, pencils, crayons and backpacks.
“It’s like Santa Claus’ workshop in here, if he gave out presents for the school year,” said Jones, director of Decatur Youth Services.
From floral patterns to glitter to superheroes, the 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies will be handed out to elementary, middle and high school students for free during the 23rd annual Back to School Jam on Friday at Ingalls Harbor.
“This is lifesaving. A lot of our parents have several kids, and school supplies are a steep expense for many of them,” said Woodmeade Elementary principal Angie Whittington, who helped prepare the backpacks along with members of Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak, Austin High football players and Decatur Youth Services employees on Saturday.
According to the National Retail Federation, back to school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunchboxes, will cost $117 per student this year.
“Most of the kids we work with, they come from low-income families. While for some people it is no big deal to go to the store and get school supplies, for others, that’s a big deal. It’s stressful because some of the parents don’t have that extra money,” Jones said.
Decatur’s Back to School Jam emerged after Jones visited a youth services program in Birmingham. The director told Jones of a program the organization oversaw to outfit children with school supplies.
“At that time, our facility was over in Sunset (in Northwest Decatur). We saw poverty, day in and day out. This was a way we could help take a little pressure off the parents and give the kids something to look forward to and go back to school with pride,” Jones said.
Since that first year, when Decatur Youth Services handed out about 400 backpacks, the organization has reached more than 18,000 students through the Back to School Jam.
Along with backpacks, the event organized by Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Housing Authority will include free food, inflatables, performances and a talent show. Lemzel Johnson will serve as the motivational speaker.
“This is a fun time for the kids to have before they go back to school. But, the biggest thing we want the kids to take away is a positive message for them to have in the front of their minds when they go back to school. We want them to make sure they are concentrating on their academics, doing their school work and staying away from the violence, bullying and drugs,” Jones said.
During the event, Decatur Youth Services also will promote its free tutoring and mentoring programs.
“Last year, we had 80-something kids in the tutoring program, but that’s not high enough. We want to be in the hundreds. We want parents to push their kids to get involved in these programs. All they need to do is sign up and we will help with transportation. There is no excuse,” Jones said. “We are here for them. We are the village.”
The Back to School Jam will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Along with Decatur Youth Services, churches and businesses are taking an active role in providing school supplies for children.
• On Sunday, The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road S.W., will hold a Stuff the Bus event for Chestnut Grove Elementary at 11:45 a.m.
• A Back to School community event at Shiloh Decatur, 2415 Old Moulton Road S.W., will take place Sunday, 3-6 p.m., and include giveaways of 100 toiletry bags for children, drawings for 50 on-site haircuts for boys and drawings of 50 certificates to hairstylists for girls.
• St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive S.E., will hold a Blessing of the Backpacks at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday. The backpacks will go to students at Banks-Caddell Elementary School.
• Metamorphosis Salon, 210 Johnston St. S.E., will collect school supplies, including backpacks, to distribute to foster children. On Monday, the salon will provide haircuts for students, kindergarten to 12th graders, for $5. Money raised will go to diapers and wipes for foster children.
