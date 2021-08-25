Banks-Caddell Elementary School is switching to virtual learning Friday as the result of an increasing number of COVID cases, school officials said.

On Thursday, the school day is optional and students may choose to go the full day before the school goes virtual on Friday, said Decatur City Schools spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle.

The change applies only to Banks-Caddell Elementary and does not include other schools in the Decatur City system.

Banks-Caddell will reopen for in-person learning Sept. 7.

—wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. 

