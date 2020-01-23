Twenty-six properties owned by the estates of former Decatur landowners Joe E. Terry and his daughter Ann Terry Mayfield sold for nearly $1.1 million at a public auction Wednesday.
None of the top bidders had definite plans for their new acquisitions.
Handling the estate sale, attorneys Ken Shelton Jr. and Greg Shelton were puzzled the properties didn’t sell for more, but they said they were both still pleased.
“There were some good deals on the high-dollar properties,” Greg Shelton said following the nearly three-hour auction in Judge Charles Elliott’s courtroom in the Morgan County Courthouse. “People come to auctions for bargains. We had some today. Some got into bidding wars.”
About 80 people attended.
The highest winning bid, $220,000, was by Aaron Guthrie for a 2-acre lot at 3078 Alabama 67 lot near the Publix between Decatur and Priceville.
“I don’t have any immediate plans for it,” said Guthrie, who didn’t think it was a bargain. “I had gone as high as I was going when the other guy quit bidding.”
Jeron Witt, owner of Cel-Pak, paid $200,000 for three lots in the Mrs. R.W. Holland Subdivision near the intersection of Beltline Road Southwest and Old Moulton Road. The property is just south of his business.
“I own all of the land around it,” he said. “I was just trying to tie all three pieces of property together.”
The deal of the day was snatched up by Decatur’s Jason Tindal.
He paid $90,000 for three tracts along U.S. 31 and Stanley Street, south of Southland Plaza.
According to the Morgan County Revenue Department tax records, the properties have an assessed value of $1.48 million.
“The property is zoned residential, and I will try to get it rezoned commercial,” he said. “I was surprised to get it at such a good deal. Right now, I don’t have any plans for the property.”
He said if there's an influx of new Decatur residents from Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA starting production next year across the river, it could open some opportunities for the property.
“We’ll have to see what happens,” he said.
Doris Morrow, a former Decatur resident, said she was trying to recapture some of her youth when she reeled in two properties she grew up on for $4,500 total. Morrow, who moved to Michigan and now lives in Nashville, said she was born in 1949 on the property at Marr Avenue and Ray Street.
“My father owned the property and worked for Joe Terry,” she said. “Now our family has it back. I want to build a home on the property. I am glad I got it at such a low price.”
Decatur’s Bruce Young said he wasn’t as fortunate. He paid $60,000 for property along Rural Grove Road Southeast in the Indian Hills area of Decatur. “The guy bidding against me was running the price up, but I wanted it. I’ve got the adjoining property and this allows me to expand my property,” he said.
Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest was the auctioneer.
Wednesday’s auction grossed $1,086,500 for the estate. In May, the estate sold 16 residential properties at auction for $486,000.
Terry died in 1998. Mayfield died in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.