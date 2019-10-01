The new Julian Harris Elementary School principal will earn between $87,009 and $99,343, according to a Decatur City School official.
School system Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples said the system will verify Angela Barnes’ experience and set the pay accordingly.
The school board voted to hire Barnes, 55, who has been principal at Tanner Elementary School in the past three years, at Monday’s special school board meeting.
Barnes replaces Derrick Aikerson, who was earning $91,936 and was transferred to another position in the school system. Her first day at Julian Harris will be Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.