The annual Barrels of Love Collection Day will be Friday from 8 a.m. until noon at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Barrels of Love is an annual food drive for local nonprofits who feed the homeless and others in need. Participating companies, churches, organizations and individuals can bring their barrels and boxes of non-perishable food items to the pavilion.
Organizations that benefit from the food drive include Salvation Army of Decatur, Committee on Church Cooperation’s food pantry and the backpack programs for Decatur City and Morgan County school systems.
Volunteers will be on hand to help handle the barrels and boxes.
Organizers emphasized that it's not too late to participate. Fill any container and bring it to Ingalls. All donations — any size — are welcome.
Suggested items include: peanut butter, canned meats, soups, Ramen noodles, grits, pasta, pop-top items, drink boxes, canned fruit, canned vegetables, flour and sugar and cooking oil. Glass containers are not wanted.
