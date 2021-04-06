Mayor Tab Bowling today ordered the removal of signs that banned play on the Delano Park basketball courts during Decatur High softball games or practices.
The order comes after City Council members urged the mayor at Monday’s council meeting to end the ban.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake instituted the ban recently at the request of Decatur City Schools. Lake said school officials told him they were having problems with cursing from the basketball players while the Lady Raiders were hosting softball games or holding practice at the field on Prospect Drive Southeast.
