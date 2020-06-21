When local students return to the classroom in August for the first time in over five months, students and faculty may face more challenges than usual to overcome the learning loss known as the “summer slide.”
In addition to the normal summer break, students had a longer spring break this year followed by about two months of remote instruction because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said families were given surveys regarding their thoughts on online learning, and approximately 1,300 families responded.
“Most found distance learning to be positive overall. However, even among those, most said they believe their children would have made more progress in their traditional classrooms,” Jones said.
Jones said that while students had already learned a majority of the core material that was planned for the school year, the switch to online learning limited teachers' ability to reinforce that learning.
“Because we were forced to dismiss so near the date for state testing, students had already received instruction in the essential, core standards. This serves in our favor. But the reinforcement of those standards that would have occurred in the final months of school did not occur under ideal circumstances,” Jones said.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said the district will implement programs that will help teachers assess student progress this fall.
“Fall programs are being put into place that teachers will use for progress monitoring and standards-based mastery reading and math assessments that will identify student deficit areas, as well as strengths,” Hopkins said.
Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction/personnel for Decatur City Schools, said the pandemic didn’t impact the content teachers taught.
“Teachers continued to reach the state academic content standards just as if they were meeting face-to-face,” Evans said. “We are always concerned with the 'summer slide,' irrespective of COVID-19. As a result, we are working on ways to ensure that students’ academic needs are met.”
Summer regression
According to a 2017 Brookings report by University of Southern California education professors David Quinn and Morgan Polikoff, students lose about a month of academic progress over the course of the summer.
Additionally, Quinn, an assistant professor of education, said in a recent interview with The Decatur Daily that online learning is less effective than learning in person.
Although there is extensive research regarding “summer slide” over the course of a typical three-month summer break, Quinn said “such a lengthy period of time off from school has not been studied.”
Educators within Decatur City Schools worked during April and May to help students stay on track despite changes caused by the pandemic.
Amy Godwin, who teaches math and coaches cheerleading at Decatur High School, said she worked longer hours than usual this spring as she learned how to best teach her students digitally. She said the biggest challenge was encouraging student engagement and estimated that class attendance was about 50%.
“My biggest hurdle was getting students to respond, and so I spent a great majority of my time reaching out to parents, trying to contact students,” Godwin said. “They were on their own, and they were having to be self-motivated.”
Godwin added that for some students, COVID-19 changed more than how educational materials were delivered.
“A lot of our students had financial difficulties, had home difficulties, and things beyond their control,” Godwin said. “When I spoke with them the first thing I always said was, ‘How are you, are you OK, do you have everything you need?’ ”
Godwin said all students were contacted to ensure they had access to the internet, and if they didn’t, they were given a hot spot device to allow wireless access. She said the technology department was set up at local schools multiple times each week. Parents and students could drive up and receive the necessary technology in order to complete their schoolwork. “I know our technology department did everything they could do.”
Quinn said research indicates financial stress can hurt students.
“So many students’ caretakers are losing their jobs. We know that income has a causal effect on student learning. The additional stress introduced by job loss is also unhealthy and not conducive to learning,” Quinn said.
Both Godwin and Quinn emphasized that with school closures, students who previously relied on school for meals and other resources may have struggled with the shift to online learning.
In addition to home and financial difficulties, Quinn said educational activities and camps will not be available for many students this summer. “These are not available now, and students now are even losing access to public libraries,” he said.
Godwin said students who kept up with online courses this spring will likely do well in the fall. “There is always a summer gap, that first day of school. They’ve been out all summer. In normal circumstances, it takes a week or so to get back into (a) groove,” Godwin said.
With five months off instead of three, she added, “Surely there’s going to be somewhat of a gap, but truthfully, we won’t know until we get there.”
Additional resources
Daivon Fouche, a guidance counselor at Decatur High School, said in addition to language arts and math assignments that students receive each summer, additional educational resources are available to students over the summer if they want to use them. He said students use Chromebooks throughout the school year and typically turn them in at the end of the school year, but this year is different due to COVID-19.
“The kids normally can’t take their Chromebooks home, but since we had the pandemic, (students) from ninth to 11th grades have their Chromebooks this summer,” Fouche said. “We have something that’s called John Baylor prep. It’s a computer program for kids that want to raise their ACT scores. They also have a PSAT program,” Fouche said, adding that students can also use the Chromebooks to access educational resources like Khan Academy, Bozeman Science and Flocabulary.
Fouche said that students being out of school for so long this year is concerning, but having access to Chromebooks will enable them to keep learning.
If done correctly, research indicates that summer learning programs can help bridge the gap between school years. Quinn and Harvard University education professor James Kim published an analysis which indicated that “high-quality home-based summer reading programs were as effective, on average, as the typical formal summer school program.”
“This is good news for home-schooling during school closures,” Quinn said.
Godwin said her biggest priority during the pandemic has been showing care and support for students.
“My main objective was just loving on the kids,” she said. “Love on these kids, let them know you’re there, let them know you care, because we don’t know what situations you’re in at home.”
Godwin said school administrators had a good plan for online learning and the spring turned out well for students. “I think it turned out great. It was hard work on everybody’s part, but I know I learned a lot,” she said.
Jones said, “When school begins in August, we will all have to work together to assess our students and then meet them where they are when we deliver instruction."
