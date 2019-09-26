On Sept. 19, the same day 3M Co. announced it would suspend fluoropolymer operations at its Decatur plant, it received an inspection report from the EPA detailing high concentrations of chemical pollutants being discharged from the plant into the Tennessee River.
The inspection revealed extremely high levels of two chemicals that 3M says it has not used at the Decatur plant for years, and also showed the presence of two chemicals that 3M is prohibited from discharging at all.
The inspection of the Decatur plant took place June 24-26, the report was finalized Sept. 12, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency delivered the report to 3M and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management by mail and email Sept. 19. ADEM posted the 109-page document Monday.
"3M did not idle certain manufacturing processes at 3M Decatur in response to the report,” 3M spokeswoman Fanna Haile-Selassie said in an email Wednesday.
The inspection report focused on 3M's discharges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.
Asked what information it had on the toxicity of the chemicals the inspection found were being discharged into the river, Haile-Selassie said only, “We continue to work with the EPA and ADEM on previously disclosed issues."
On Sept. 19, she said, “We have elected to temporarily idle certain manufacturing processes related to our fluoropolymer manufacturing at 3M Decatur. This is part of our ongoing work with EPA and ADEM to address compliance matters at this facility.”
PFAS are used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. While the health effects of most PFAS are poorly understood, research on two that have been in use the longest — PFOA and PFOS — links the chemicals to “adverse health outcomes in humans,” according to the EPA.
According to a report issued last year by the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, health risks associated with the chemicals include kidney and testicular cancer, pregnancy-induced hypertension, liver damage, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, decreased response to vaccines, asthma, decreased fertility and decreased birth weight.
FBSEE and FBSA
The primary objective of the EPA inspection of the 3M plant in Decatur, according to the report, was to investigate the source of discharges of two PFAS: FBSEE and FBSA.
In 2009, 3M entered into a consent order with the EPA pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act. The consent order authorized 3M to manufacture FBSA and FBSEE, but prohibited the company from releasing the chemicals into the river.
On April 3, 3M sent a letter to the EPA.
“Through self-investigation, 3M has discovered that the Decatur plant has released FBSA and may have released FBSEE from its manufacturing operations to the Tennessee River in non-compliance with the consent order’s release to water provision,” wrote a lawyer representing the company.
3M in its June 30 quarterly report advised investors, "In March 2019, the Company halted the manufacture, processing, and use of these materials at the site upon learning that these materials may have been released from certain specified processes at the Decatur site into the Tennessee River.”
During the inspection, EPA investigators took samples both within the 3M plant and of storm water leaving the plant.
“Sampling results show high concentrations of perfluorinated compounds (another name for PFAS) discharged from each sampling location,” according to the report.
Some of the samples were taken from storm water and industrial wastewater outfalls that “discharge into the Tennessee River.” The samples revealed 18 different types of PFAS in the storm water and 16 in the industrial wastewater. The highest concentrations of FBSA and FBSEE were in the industrial wastewater, despite the fact that 3M said it had halted the manufacture and processing of the chemicals three months before the samples were taken.
While PFOA and PFOS have been linked by numerous studies to adverse health effects, minimal research has been done on other PFAS. Most of these “replacement chemicals” have smaller molecules and were developed after research increasingly suggested PFOA and PFOS were toxic.
“The presence of the FBSA and FBSEE is indicative of the approach that these industries have taken based on concerns about PFOA and PFOS. PFOA and PFOS have been extensively studied and there are indications that there’s a risk of accumulation in humans, and potential health risks such as carcinogenicity, and accumulation in the blood,” said Lee Ferguson, an environmental analytical chemist and associate professor at Duke University.
'Whack-a-mole'
He said the theory relied upon by industries is that replacement chemicals like FBSA and FBSEE are less toxic because the molecules are smaller, making them less prone to accumulate in human organs. They are called "short-chain" PFAS because they have fewer carbon atoms than PFOA and PFOS.
“The problem is they’re just as persistent, and one of the really insidious things about these short-chain, low-molecular-weight PFAS is that they can be a lot harder to remove from things like drinking water,” Ferguson said.
“It’s a case of environmental whack-a-mole. We get rid of one thing and we replace it with something that may be just as bad.”
Are FBSA and FBSEE harmful to human health? David Andrews, senior scientist at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, said there are studies suggesting they carry similar health risks to PFOA and PFOS, but research is lacking. Ferguson agreed.
“I can tell you that FBSA and FBSEE are very poorly studied from a toxicological standpoint,” Ferguson said. “There are a whole bunch of these compounds, but many of them have been very poorly studied.”
This lack of information on toxicity is especially true of FBSEE, which was patented by 3M in 2001 and is not commercially available.
More information is available on PFOA and PFOS, and the EPA in 2016 issued an advisory warning against long-term ingestion of drinking water with combined PFOA and PFOS levels of more than 70 parts per trillion. 3M has not used PFOA or PFOS in its manufacturing process Decatur for years, it says.
The EPA’s samples of storm water being discharged into the river tested at PFOA levels of 52,000 parts per trillion and PFOS levels of 150,000 parts per trillion, meaning the combined concentrations were 202,000 parts per trillion — almost 3,000 times the EPA’s recommended drinking-water maximum.
Samples of the industrial wastewater discharges had combined PFOA/PFOS concentrations of 151,100, more than 2,000 times the EPA advisory for drinking water.
“I am struggling to figure out how those levels can be so high,” Ferguson said. “My understanding is they changed their process to use shorter-chain PFAS compounds,” such as FBSA and FBSEE. “That’s a very high level. That’s got me scratching my head — 202,000 is incredibly high.”
3M discharges storm water and treated wastewater into Bakers Creek, along State Docks Road. High levels of PFOS in fish tissue have resulted in the Alabama Department of Public Health issuing consumption advisories for Bakers Creek and much of Wheeler Reservoir. The state does not test fish for PFOA or other PFAS.
The EPA inspection report criticized 3M for the release of FBSEE, noting that it must first obtain ADEM approval to discharge the chemical “if the company expects that this compound will be discharged legally from any point source on the facility.”
Ferguson said he was not surprised 3M idled its fluoropolymer operations.
“There’s a lot of that going around,” he said. “It’s happening here too.”
North Carolina has also been struggling with contamination from the short-chain replacement chemicals, especially GenX.
“This really points to the issues that come from these compounds not being very well understood. You end up with a lot of manufacturing byproducts, and even the companies probably don’t know what they all are,” Ferguson said. “Then they get out in the environment and it’s up to us to try to figure out what they are.”
Ferguson said his main concern if he lived in the Decatur area would be drinking water.
“I’d be putting reverse osmosis (filtration) on my water. I’d be concerned about whether the drinking water plant is monitoring the right compounds. Yes, I’m concerned about PFOA and PFOS if 3M is reporting discharges of 202,000 (parts per trillion). But what makes me worry is that if those compounds — which presumably are not being used in the process anymore — are at these concentrations, I shudder to think what the levels are of some of the compounds that are actually active components of the (3M-manufactured) fluoropolymer,” Ferguson said.
“Yeah, I’d be pretty concerned.”
Other findings
The discharge of FBSA and FBSEE was not the only 3M conduct faulted in the inspection report.
The company is required to monitor and report to EPA and ADEM numerous chemical concentrations and other characteristics of wastewater that it discharges into the river.
According to the inspection report, 3M discovered in 2016 that 289 of the values it had reported in 2015 and 2016 were incorrect.
“The EPA and ADEM were not made aware of the inaccurate 2015 and 2016 (discharge monitoring report) data entries prior to the June 2019 meeting,” according to the EPA inspection report. “3M delayed reporting … data inaccuracies to the regulatory authorities for more than three years.”
The report also criticized the company for having supervisors sign off on the accuracy of the data in the 2015 and 2016 reports when they were, in fact, false.
