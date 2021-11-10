Decatur residents get to provide input on a new recreation center today, but two councilmen say its site has been predetermined without public discussion and has been prematurely pushed by other city officials.
The City Council plans to build the rec center with $35 million from a $98.4 million legal settlement with the 3M Co. over chemical contamination that will result in the Aquadome Recreation Center eventually closing. A called council work session beginning at 5 p.m. today in City Hall's council chambers will allow the public to comment on the new center.
“We’re having a meeting for the public on Wednesday, but we’ve not had any discussion as a council. How did we get to this point?” Councilman Billy Jackson said Monday.
The council leadership and Mayor Tab Bowling have already identified 7 acres where the city-owned Archer-Daniels-Midland warehouse stands as as the likely location. That property is also the cornerstone of a proposed Decatur Downtown Commons between West Moulton Street and Finley Island Drive Northwest.
Council President Jacob Ladner was the first to suggest the ADM location for a recreation center last summer in a speech to the Kiwanis Club of Decatur. That was followed by an explanation on the legal settlement that was released on the internet last month and contained four pages on the ADM property as a potential location for the center. Then a resolution was proposed Monday during the council's regularly scheduled work session that authorizes the mayor to lead a search for potential property the city could buy for a recreation center and the Commons project.
“Regardless of what you’re saying, this is focusing on one property right now," Jackson said. "We’ve not had any public discussion but, in my mind, we’re selecting a property right here."
Councilman Hunter Pepper, who has disagreed with Jackson on several high-profile issues, said Tuesday that in this instance he is “in support” of Jackson. Pepper said he'll make a motion at next week’s council meeting to table the resolution authorizing the mayor to seek property for the proposed Decatur Downtown Commons.
“What Billy said is right,” Pepper said. “There’s been no discussion, and it appears the decision was made behind closed doors.”
Jackson said the other three council members had shown a lack of public transparency on the rec center.
“Apparently, there’s been discussion that’s not been open to the public,” Jackson said.
Ladner and Carlton McMasters, the two councilmen involved in the settlement negotiations, denied that the ADM property has already been selected as the new recreation center site.
“It’s not a done deal until there’s a (council) vote,” Ladner said. “If this (resolution) were to pass, (then) you are looking at this site for the project.”
McMasters called the ADM site proposal “a concept of a location that we could use.”
Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike said there will be plenty of opportunities to discuss it publicly before next week’s vote. They pointed out that the proposed site has been reported on publicly.
They also said council could have discussed it at last week’s meeting and Monday’s work session. There’s also the work session tonight and a council meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 15.
“We’ve all been given opportunities to give our thoughts on it and have an open discussion,” Pike said. “Nobody has brought any other sites up for consideration.”
Ladner said the ADM site, which he likes, wasn’t “sprung” on anyone.
Jackson has suggested putting the new recreation center and ballfields on 28 acres northwest of the intersection of Eighth Street and Runnymead Avenue Southwest.
Jackson said the ADM site has already been selected if it’s already on the agenda.
“If we had open and public discussion as a council and we had arrived at a decision on a specific piece of property, that would be the right thing,” Jackson said. “Apparently, there’s been some discussion that’s not open to the public.”
Pepper said the council members pushing the ADM property “are moving too fast. We need to take an opportunity to look around.” He said he also needs a chance to go evaluate the ADM property before any vote occurs.
“I would support this site if there were four or five more options and, after we debate each of them, we decide it’s the best option,” Pepper said.
Bowling said the Decatur Downtown Commons is a project that has been in the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s plans for more than a decade.
The mayor said he likes the property because it creates opportunities for a mixed-use development with retail office space, a possible residential area and a nice green space.
“It takes us into Northwest Decatur and gives us a chance to reinvest in this area while expanding the footprint of downtown,” Bowling said.
Ladner and Bowling said the Commons project would create a connection between the city’s downtown Old Decatur and Albany business districts.
Bowling said the ADM property is also just over 1 mile from the Aquadome.
“Looking at other sites, it (ADM site) is the closest to the Aquadome so that neighborhood can still take advantage of a rec center’s services,” Bowling said.
