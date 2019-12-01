I really like the look of the front of Simp McGhee's restaurant. Each time I drive or walk on Bank Street, I can’t help to think about its visual qualities: the old wood, the shape of the door and windows, the curtains that reach only half way, like many old restaurants and cafes used to have. (In fact, some people even call them “cafe curtains.”) And, at night, the warm hues that the tungsten bulbs cast. All that gives the eatery a cozy look that is very photographically appealing, particularly during the coldest months of the year.
This is why, when I was covering the recent Christmas Open House and tree lighting ceremony in that part of town, I followed Santa Claus for a while in the hope he’d make a stop at the restaurant. He certainly did, but I preferred to stay outside and take pictures through the windows. I thought it was a better way to show the coziness of the place.
Then I decided to back up a bit to include in the frame more of the front (unfortunately, not all of it since there’s a lamppost right there that would have cut the picture in two), keep the lens focused on the door and just wait for Santa to come out. Luckily he didn’t take too long because it was a cold night and I couldn’t feel my fingertips anymore.
This is my favorite picture from that event. It’s not just about Santa walking out the door. It’s about the look of that door, the warm atmosphere inside, the patrons eating, drinking and being merry — unaware of the camera, thank goodness — and the pop of red and white from Santa’s outfit against the brown tones of the wood.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.