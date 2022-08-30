The orange barrels and signs are out, signifying the beginning of a project to realign two Beltline Road intersections so as to allow permissive left turns.
Wiregrass Construction, which won the construction contract in October with a bid of just over $1.8 million, is set to realign the Beltline intersections with Central Parkway and Sandlin Road.
“Signs for the project have been installed and we anticipate the contractor starting work this week or next week,” Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman, said Monday.
The project will enable drivers to make permissive left turns from the Beltline at the two intersections when they have a yellow flashing arrow after a controlled turn by a green arrow.
“We anticipate this being done in phases, closing one intersection at a time to construct improvements, probably beginning with the Central Parkway intersection,” Burkett said.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt has said they plan to close the intersection on which they are working and put up a temporary traffic light. Traffic will use the Wilson Morgan Park service road to go to Central Parkway or Sandlin Road.
The plan is to move the left-turn lane closer to the center of the road to create improved sight lines so drivers on the Beltline can turn under a permissive signal rather than having always to wait for a left-turn arrow signal. Drivers complained about having to wait too long under a controlled turn with no oncoming traffic.
The Beltline had permissive turns when it was a four-lane highway. The state limited it to controlled turns when the Beltline expansion to six lanes was completed.
The proposed project originally also included Beltline’s intersections with Modaus Road and Veterans Drive but they were eliminated due to a lack of funding.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the city needs to find a way to eventually modify the Modaus and Veterans intersections too.
“The left turn lane (on the Beltline) to Modaus Road is way too short and it stacks up almost every morning,” Ladner said. “There’s not a lot of traffic at Veterans, so drivers need a permissive turn.”
The intersection project is being funded through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
ATRIP is an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million from ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
The city’s cost on the project is $202,000 to pay for preliminary engineering, construction management and inspection.
Burkett said they anticipate the Beltline intersection project will be finished next summer.
Church Street
Also on Monday, Dewayne Hellums, director of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the bids on the paving of Church Street Northeast east of U.S. 31, near Bunge North America, from Somerville Road to Riverview Avenue, are expected in September.
In February, the MPO voted to increase the estimated cost for the Church Street project by $404,302 to $1.3 million. Decatur is paying $259,378, with federal funding covering the remainder.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.