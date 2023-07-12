After almost six months of construction, the project to realign the left-turn lanes on Beltline Road Southwest at Sandlin Road has been completed, and those who depend on the intersection are glad it has returned to full functionality.
J. Hugh Looney owns the hairstyling business J.H.L. & Associates in the ReMax Plaza on the corner of Beltline Road and Sandlin Road. He says he travels through the intersection every day and has noticed a difference. The Beltline's left-turn lanes had been closed at the intersection since the realignment began.
“The customers were highly impacted trying to get in here, especially if they live on the west side of town, Lawrence County (or western) Morgan County,” said Looney. “Coming here you could not turn (left) to come in here. You couldn’t do it for six months.”
Looney said the construction did not affect the amount of customers that came to his business. However, he said that when he set up appointments with his clients in recent months he always had to explain how to get to his business due to the construction.
Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the project was meant to adjust the turn lanes so that drivers on Beltline Road that wanted to turn left could have a better view of the oncoming lanes. The project included new traffic signals that have permissive left-turn arrows as well as green arrows for motorists on the Beltline.
“Instead of the turn lane being immediately next to the travel lane, it’s abducted from the travel lane somewhat so the turn lanes are where the motorists aren’t looking past drivers in the other lane,” said Burkett. “In a traditional intersection setup those left turn lanes would be looking past each other, and their turn radius would also come closer to one another. So the offset turn lanes just move the lanes closer to the street they're turning on to.”
The adjustments to the turning lanes are a part of an almost $1.8 million project by road contractor Wiregrass Construction that started in August. The company was contracted to adjust the turning lanes on Beltline Road at the Central Parkway/ Avenue intersection as well as the Sandlin Road intersection. Once the construction on the intersection at Central Parkway/Central Avenue was completed in February, Wiregrass moved on to the Sandlin Road intersection.
Wil Rose, a State Farm agent in the ReMax Plaza, said he turns right at the intersection since he comes from the direction of Priceville but regularly has to make a left turn to get onto Sandlin if he goes anywhere in Southwest Decatur and returns to the office. Beltline traffic in each direction was reduced from three to two lanes around the intersection during the realignment work.
“I mean it was pretty bad, we saw some crazy traffic jams. I think anytime you can ease traffic and make it a little bit simpler I think it is going to make it better for everyone,” said Rose. “Beltline does get so congested especially around 5 p.m. If you’ve got people who are trying to get to Sandlin or wherever, I think it’s going to be a lot easier, long term.”
Kelly Dutton said she lives on Sandlin and travels straight through the intersection to get to work but regularly has to turn left to get onto Sandlin if she is out to do chores.
“It’s going to be so much better because you can just turn ... there now. It’s going to be so much smoother.” said Dutton.
Dutton said she had witnessed the aftermath of a wreck that happened at the intersection before the construction in which a car veered off of the road trying to cross and ended up all the way at the fence of the Wilson Morgan Park softball fields. She also said she sees the benefit of the construction but wonders if it will really help.
“For me I like it down there since they finished at the bottom of the overpass (the Central Parkway/Avenue intersection). Instead of having to sit there to wait forever for the light to turn, (now) if you see there’s nothing coming you can go. Even though they’ve done that, I've seen a lot of people run it and chance it in front of people,” said Dutton.
She also said there needs to be a turning lane on Sandlin Road south of the Beltline Road for motorists turning right. An access road runs parallel to the south edge of the Beltline.
“I have almost been hit like five times right there, because people come up this side road in front of the old Hobby Lobby right here and want to go straight across but people will come out around them to get out on the Beltline and there is no turning lane,” said Dutton. “So people coming off the Beltline wanting to go on that side road you don’t see them. I’ve almost seen a lot of wrecks right there. That’s still a big issue I feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.