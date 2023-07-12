D230712 beltline road JN32.JPG
A motorist uses the newly opened lane to turn left toward Sandlin Road Southwest from Beltline Road on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

After almost six months of construction, the project to realign the left-turn lanes on Beltline Road Southwest at Sandlin Road has been completed, and those who depend on the intersection are glad it has returned to full functionality.

zane.turner@decaturdaily.com or (256) 460-1272.

