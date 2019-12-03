Johnny Berry is leaving his position as Decatur High principal to become superintendent of Arab City Schools.
“I will greatly miss my Decatur High family, but it’s been one of my goals to serve as superintendent of a great school system,” said Berry, who came to Decatur in 2014 as principal of Brookhaven Middle School.
Berry, 53, said his first day with the Arab City system will be sometime “in the first week in January.”
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas, who once served as principal at Arab High, said he will name an interim principal at the school board's Dec. 17 meeting.
He praised Berry's performance as Decatur High principal.
"He opened a new high school and was always promoting Decatur High and Decatur City Schools," Douglas said. "We wish him nothing but the best."
