The city of Decatur’s annual fiscal 2023 appropriations for community service and economic development are jumping by $1 million over last year, primarily due to big bumps in support approved Monday for the Best & Brightest Initiative and NARCOG Transit.
The City Council voted 4-0 with one abstention at Monday's meeting to authorize Mayor Tab Bowling to enter into contracts with 23 nonprofits for $3.7 million.
Best & Brightest, a program that recruits young professionals to the city, will get $500,000 from the city after receiving $90,000 last year and as much as $100,000 in previous years.
The 7-year-old initiative is the brainchild of John Joseph, executive director of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center. The initiative pays young professionals in science, technology, engineering or math $15,000 toward their student loans if they live in the city for five years.
Joseph said this year he wants to expand the initiative from five or six students to 15 to 20 students, and include teachers and nurses in partnerships with Decatur City Schools and Decatur Morgan Hospital.
“We’re already getting great numbers (of new professionals) but our workforce is so tight we need the additional advertisement to get these nurses and teachers to our city,” Joseph said.
Joseph said he thinks it’s important to expand support for the initiative because a number of other cities, including Florence, are starting similar programs.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the initiative “pays for itself” in the form of new residents who create new revenue for the city through sales and property taxes while supplying needed employees for local businesses.
Joseph said 19 of 27 participants in the program, 70%, are still living in Decatur. Add significant others like spouses or serious girlfriends or boyfriends, and the number increases to 33 of 45, or 73%. Two classes have completed the five-year commitment so far.
“We were modeled 35 to 40% in retention rate when we first started the program so we’re definitely happy with the results,” Joseph said.
Councilmen Hunter Pepper and Kyle Pike praised the initiative.
“Best & Brightest is an incredible program with great data that shows a return on investment,” Pike said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the initiative “has proven that it moves the needle,” so now it’s time to increase the number of participants.
“With five a year over 10 years that’s only 50 but, with 20 a year, that’s 200 people,” Ladner said. “We had to find a way to be successful, and I expect it to be successful.”
Councilman Billy Jackson abstained in Monday’s vote, and said he supports most of the appropriations. He said Best & Brightest is one of the payouts that he doesn’t support.
“We’re essentially paying people to live in the city of Decatur,” Jackson said. “We should have a community where people want to live here. I’ve always had questions about Best & Brightest, how we select (participants) and the entire process.”
NARCOG
NARCOG Transit’s allocation increased from $135,000 in fiscal 2022 to $300,000 in fiscal 2023 as the group changes its transportation plans.
Starting Oct. 3, the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments reduced its transit system’s routes to Decatur only, eliminating routes in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
Ladner said the council wants to support NARCOG Director Robby Cantrell’s plans to establish set bus routes throughout the city.
Aside from the increases to Best & Brightest and NARCOG, there was little change in the nonprofits that are receiving appropriations or the amounts they will receive in fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022.
Pike said he noticed allocations changed little, but the council should continue to evaluate them annually.
Ladner said it’s hard to cut the appropriations “because the agencies become dependent on them. This makes me hesitant to add new agencies.”
