A proposal by the Decatur City Council president to put Decatur Youth Services, now a separate department, under Parks and Recreation raised concerns that DYS is being undermined and left its program director wondering if he made a mistake taking the job.
Council President Paige Bibbee this month proposed an organizational chart that would eliminate the DYS director's position, with DYS employees instead answering to the Parks and Recreation director.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he received calls from several employees worried about their jobs and the future of this urban program. DYS Programs Manager Lemzel Johnson confirmed the staff wasn’t happy.
Jackson said there are a lot of people at DYS “who are very upset. I told them not to worry, but there is a sense of being betrayed.”
Bibbee’s proposed organizational plan is one of several presented by city officials in recent months that are motivated in part as options settle a pending federal lawsuit by former city employee Gary Voketz. The lawsuit demands that the city implement a form of government approved in a 2010 referendum with an appointed city manager, three district council members and two at-large council members, one of whom would serve as a part-time mayor.
Bibbee said she plans to hold a work session soon to continue more discussion about reorganization of city government.
Bibbee said her proposal, which includes hiring a city administrator, is about creating efficiency and saving money. DYS Director Bruce Jones plans to retire Jan. 30, and the city is seeking applicants for his replacement.
However, she said the city could save money by not replacing Jones and letting Program Coordinator Lemzel Johnson run DYS under the oversight of Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.
“I never intended to get rid of Decatur Youth Services,” Bibbee said.
The city hired Johnson as DYS lead programs manager in March. Jones said at the time he wanted Johnson to be the heir apparent to his director’s position, but the City Council decided to open up the position for applications.
The application period ended earlier this month, and interviews are planned for January.
Johnson on Thursday said he wasn’t happy with Bibbee’s proposal. He said he might not have moved back from Jackson, Mississippi, if he knew there was a question about the DYS director’s position.
“We didn’t move here from five hours away on our dime (for just a programs manager position),” Johnson said. “We came here because it was another opportunity to help Decatur’s youth.”
Johnson’s starting salary as programs manager was $47,023. The DYS director’s advertised salary range is between $70,854 and $107,813.
Jackson said DYS’ mission statement “is totally different” from Parks and Recreation, and Johnson agreed.
Jackson said Parks and Recreation’s only connections with DYS are that both use recreation centers and both offer activities for children. He said DYS helps youths deal with the issues of poverty and helps young adults find jobs.
Only 10 of DYS’ 30 programs involve sports or recreation. The flagship programs are tutoring and after-school activities.
“If you’re going to put DYS in Parks and Rec, you could do just as well by sticking them in Information Technology, Revenue or the Legal department,” Jackson said.
Johnson pointed out Jones started DYS in 1996 when the city had a growing gang and crime issue.
“He (Jones) was in the neighborhoods and schools every day,” Johnson said. “And now, 25 years later, we have 25 staff members who are in the neighborhoods and schools every day. They are our foot soldiers in the community and the schools.”
Bibbee said she met with Johnson and called Human Resources to make sure that department could answer any questions DYS employees might have about her proposal. She also met with DYS employees and offered to answer any questions, but she said no one stepped forward to quiz her.
“Lemzel's doing a great job with programs,” Bibbee said. “I asked him if he would still do programs if he becomes (DYS) director, and he said yes. He’s doing a great job with programs so I don’t want to replace him.”
Bibbee said she worries she has an inaccurate reputation as being against Youth Services because she opposed DYS using Brookhaven Middle School, a position she took due to possible contamination problems from the landfill upon which the school is built.
Bibbee said she’s the council member who has pushed for DYS to get a new building as a replacement for Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, which has foundation problems, and to create a long-term plan.
“I’m a big supporter of DYS,” Bibbee said. “I want them to have a new building. I just don’t want to put our kids in an inadequate building.”
