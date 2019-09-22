At least one City Council member views the pending retirement of a city official as an opportunity to settle a longstanding lawsuit over Decatur’s form of government.
City Director of Development Wally Terry plans to retire April 30, and a selection committee rejected the applicants for his eventual replacement after recent interviews. City Council President Paige Bibbee sees it as an opportunity to hire a city administrator, and possibly end a troublesome lawsuit.
Almost every top city official agrees Terry's supervision of four large city departments is too much, especially following the failed interviews for his replacement.
Bibbee said his retirement gives the council an opening to engage in settlement discussions over the federal lawsuit filed by former city Personnel Director Gary Voketz after the City Council refused to implement a new government approved by city voters.
In 2010, city voters voted to implement a state law that would have changed city government to three council districts and two at-large council members with the city hiring a full-time, professional city manager to run the city. The City Council did not implement the new government.
Voketz, who had organized the petition that led to the 2010 referendum, sued the city in 2011.
“Mediation is key, and I’m shocked we haven’t done it yet,” Bibbee said last week. “The city spending on legal fees (on the Voketz case) every year is a waste of money. Every day, all (voters) see is wasted money.”
City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the city has so far spent $244,282.37 on legal fees on the case. If the council loses the court case, they could also be responsible for Voketz's legal fees to local attorney Carl Cole.
Settlement
Cole said he and his client are open to a compromise resolution “as we have been for six years. I’ve been thinking they need to honor that 2010 referendum every time I see an article about Wally leaving and how many hats he wears.”
Cole said he's long pushed for settlement talks.
"We’ve proposed mediation in the past to get all the decisionmakers in the same room to talk about some of these issues, and we never made any progress even setting that up," Cole said. "It’s like it just fell on deaf ears."
Bibbee believes she has found a way to satisfy Voketz and Cole while avoiding the time and cost of another election. She said the city could fill an already approved administrative services position instead of implementing the 2010 referendum's requirement of a city manager and a government overhaul.
Cole said he wants to hear more.
"I know the people of Decatur are tired of this lawsuit. I know the people at City Hall are tired of this lawsuit. If we could find a way to resolve it amicably, that is all that Gary Voketz has asked for," he said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he thinks Bibbee’s idea “is a power play.” The City Council would have more control over the city because it would appoint the city administrator, whereas under the current system of government the chief administrative officer — the mayor — is elected by the people.
“It would become more political,” Jackson said.
Jackson doesn’t like the city manager form of government for the same reason, “but the residents voted on it and we need to follow their wishes.” He also opposes the change to three district council members and two at-large council members, required under the referendum, because it would eliminate the city's only majority-minority district.
While Bibbee’s ideas would have the greatest impact on the mayor’s office, Mayor Tab Bowling said, “I don’t want to speak on Paige’s suggestions.”
Bowling said he does believe the city needs to reorganize its personnel structure so the tiers of management are more defined.
Councilman Charles Kirby said the city is top-heavy with administrators and needs to be restructured. He said he opposes refilling the city director of development job and would like to see an organizational chart incorporating Bibbee's proposal of a city administrator.
Councilman Chuck Ard said he’s “on the fence right now” on Bibbee's idea.
Decatur had a city administrator in 1970 when City Hall was built. The last city administrator was Ray Nixon. He served from 1986 to 2003.
Nixon’s main job was overseeing finances so, with Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski now handling those duties, the “job description would need to be rewritten to fit the times,” Bibbee said.
Jackson said the administrator position was eliminated after Nixon retired and the city conducted a job study that showed the position wasn’t needed.
Bibbee said the scope of the city administrator’s duties could be negotiated in mediation talks with Cole and Voketz.
Her idea is the city administrator and CFO would report directly to the City Council with department directors on the next lower rung, followed by deputies and supervisors and finally rank-and-file employees.
Bibbee said the mayor would become more ceremonial, serving as an ambassador for Decatur rather than running the city. She pointed out that former Mayor Bill Dukes had a city administrator during his four and a half terms that allowed him to spend a lot of time out in the public.
Mayor's salary
Bibbee said the mayor’s pay, $106,631 annually, would need to be reduced so the city could afford to fill the city administrator’s position.
Bowling said the city may have a hard time finding people willing to run for mayor if the mayor’s pay is reduced.
“The cost of a campaign is expensive,” Bowling said. “And it’s tough to run a citywide campaign.”
Cole said ideas like hiring a city administrator, even with no change in form of government “are worthy of discussion for a lot of different reasons. No. 1 is we get closer to what the people of Decatur voted on and voted in favor of."
Bibbee said she doesn’t like the city manager idea because state law would require the city to change the district make-up of the City Council.
Under the city manager government approved in the 2010 referendum, the council would have to change to three districts with two at-large members. Last year, the Legislature approved an alternate version that would have six districts with the at-large mayor acting as council president.
Jackson and Kirby said they would like an increase in council districts.
Jackson, who said he proposed a seven-district plan in 2004, said more, smaller districts would make it easier to create a majority-minority district and for council members to represent their constituents.
Bibbee said she’s not opposed to more districts because some of the districts are too big now, especially her District 3.
Kirby said having additional districts would make it more difficult for three council members to control the city as he says is the case now.
While the three-district government remains in court, Bowling said any other district format would likely have to be decided at the ballot box. He added that the Decatur school board’s districts would have to mirror the format of the council.
Bowling and Cole pointed out that the 2020 Census may make it impossible to maintain a majority-minority district with the current five-district format. Cole views that as legally significant, as the justification the city gave for rejecting the 2010 referendum was that it would eliminate a majority-minority district and thus violate the Voting Rights Act.
“The challenge for Decatur in the future as it relates to maintaining a minority district, which is what the city has cast their lot behind as the reason they are fighting against having a city manager, is tenuous at best based on the changes in population in Decatur," Cole said. "It’s going to be very, very difficult to keep a majority-minority district in Decatur with five districts."
Cole said the six-district plan, which the Legislature authorized last year, would allow at least one majority-minority district, and Jackson said it might create two.
“It would ensure that the minority district could remain intact, because all of the districts would be less populated. That’s a concern that I think the six-district plan answers that maybe some of these others — like just hiring a city administrator — don’t,” Cole said.
Bibbee said the city can try her city administrator idea and, “if it doesn’t work, we can come back in (the election of) 2024 and vote on something else.”
