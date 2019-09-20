A huge mural on a wall outside the auditorium at Decatur Middle School is not only a colorful piece of art, but a teaching tool, school officials said as they officially unveiled it Thursday.
“We put it here so when we have programs, students and visitors can see it,” teacher Marshall Wise said.
The painting, which students completed this summer with local artist Jason Sharp, tells parts of the city’s and Alabama’s history and will be used as an educational tool as the state celebrates its 200th birthday.
Decatur Middle was one of 200 schools statewide Gov. Kay Ivey designated as bicentennial school sites in August 2018.
The governor named the schools more than a year before the state’s 200th birthday and awarded each a $2,000 grant to help tell the story of the state. Alabama became the 22nd state in December 1819.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, chairman of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, said 184 public schools, 10 private schools, five home schools and one charter school have bicentennial status. All 67 counties are represented.
Students who participated in creating the mural were winners in a school-wide art competition.
“I think it’s cool,” said MaLea Cook, an eighth grade student who worked on the painting with classmates Velinda Dionicio, Regan Gober, Joseph Holmes, Melanie Luviano and Amari Gibson.
She said they talked as a group before deciding what to put on the mural to represent Decatur and the state. Cook painted the USS Alabama, the Capitol building, Alabama and Auburn helmets to represent the Iron Bowl, and a beach scene.
“We had a lot of choices,” said Luviano, another eighth grade student who painted the official state bird and flower on the mural.
The mural includes some of the state’s historic figures who gained national attention such as Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus led to the Montgomery bus boycott, and slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The mural also includes an image of the Old State Bank building in Decatur, which was built by slaves in 1833 to house the Tennessee Valley branch of the state bank.
The decision to locate a branch of the state bank in Decatur was one of the first events in the town’s early history to lift Decatur from relative obscurity and give it a special role in the state, according to retired district Judge David Breland, who is director of historic resources and events for Decatur and a member of the Alabama Historical Commission.
Wise, who took over as the school’s bicentennial coordinator when Amy Hill retired, said everything on the mural represents things people think about when they talk about Alabama and Decatur.
“It will definitely be a teaching tool,” she said.
