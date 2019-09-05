If weather cooperates, Line and Ferry streets’ entrances on the south side of Wilson Street/Alabama 20 will be blocked off by early 2020.
The Decatur City Council awarded the construction contract Tuesday to Hood Contracting, which submitted a low bid of $89,145 for the project.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said it will take about 10 days for Hood to complete the contract and associated paperwork. Weather permitting, work will then begin and the contractor will have 120 working days to finish.
The city is closing the two entrances with landscaped, hammerhead cul-de-sacs — similar to the one built at Cherry Street Northwest near Butch Matthews Field — on the ends of each street. The entrances to Ferry and Line street north of Wilson Street will remain open.
"This will be similar to Cherry Street but not exactly the same because there will be islands between the two streets and Wilson Street," Prewitt said.
The contractor will build the cul-de-sacs and islands initially, but landscaping will probably have to wait until late February or March.
The entrances are being closed for safety reasons. Officials want drivers to use the Oak Street Northeast traffic light.
The state is paying the project's $100,000 cost, but it will not pay for any overruns, Prewitt said.
Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services, said the project includes landscaping for a section of Church Street Northeast from Sixth Avenue to Wells Street.
The state rerouted westbound traffic off Sixth Avenue down Church Street and then to Wilson Street. McAnally said the directional island on Church Street and the overgrown property along Wells will also be landscaped.
District 2 City Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she plans to hold a community meeting with residents in this area so they are informed about the project. She will set the date for the meeting when she knows exactly when the project is to begin.
