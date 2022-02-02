The only bid for a project to improve safety at Red Bank Road's perilous intersection with U.S. 31 was about double what was originally anticipated, but rejecting the bid would be a gamble, City Engineer Carl Prewitt said.
The city is planning to close the two median crossovers on U.S. 31 that allow Red Bank Road traffic to turn left onto southbound U.S. 31 and southbound U.S. 31 traffic to turn left onto Red Bank. It's difficult to see northbound U.S. 31 traffic coming across a railroad overpass and approaching the crossovers.
The crossovers will be replaced with U-turns on U.S. 31 north and south of the overpass, and only right-hand turns would be permitted to or from Red Bank Road.
When the Alabama Department of Transportation awarded the city a $400,000 grant for the project in July 2020, officials thought that would pay for most of the work. But Rogers Group's proposal of $838,778 was the only bid by the time project planning was complete. The city would pay the difference and $35,817 for engineering for a total of $474,595, if the council votes to award the contract to Rogers at next week’s meeting.
Prewitt told Decatur City Council members at Monday’s work session that it’s their decision on whether to accept the Rogers bid, reject it or try to negotiate a reduced price with Rogers. State law only allows up to a 10% reduction of an accepted bid.
“Rebidding is always a risk,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt said he doesn’t know why the city only received a single bid or why the bid came in so high.
“The cost of everything has changed and a lot of projects are coming in over bid,” Prewitt said. “I don’t know if it’s the cost of materials, people have so much work or the increases in wages that people are having to pay. It could be all of the above.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he was also surprised with the bid and that only one company wanted the project. However, he insisted that he doesn’t want anything the council does to delay the project.
Ladner said the Red Bank Road intersection with U.S. 31 South “is dangerous. The project needs to get done because it’s a safety issue.”
Rejecting the Rogers bid and reopening the bid process would delay the project two or three months, Ladner said. He suggested they should consider renegotiating the bid with Rogers, but added a 10% reduction in cost would be about $80,000.
If the council approves the bid at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Prewitt said construction would likely begin in late March or April and take three to four months, depending on the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.