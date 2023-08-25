Officials will have to cut features in the planned Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market building or find more money to pay for it after the low bid for the project came in at $3.8 million on Tuesday, which was at least $400,000 more than expected.
Councilman Kyle Pike said two contractors submitted bids, and Building Construction Associates had the low estimate for the farmers market, which is co-owned by the city of Decatur and Morgan County Commission.
Morgan County has $500,000 designated for the project from its American Rescue Plan money. The state is providing $1.3 million, and the Products Mart is adding $600,000 to the project. City officials have previously said they'd use about $1 million from a bond issue for the new market. That would provide only $3.4 million for the project, so without additional financial commitments, the new building would have to be value engineered to reduce costs, Pike said.
He said officials plan to demolish the old farmers market on First Avenue Southeast in October and then start construction if they can complete the deal with the new contractor.
Also on Tuesday, the Planning Commission approved the site plan for a new 15,000-square-foot farmers market on the same 1.2 acres where the current 10,500-square-foot market is at the corner of First Avenue and Second Street next to the base of the Gordon Drive overpass. The additional space in the new market would include a front porch and a truck canopy.
The City Council plans to vote Sept. 5 to rezone the farmers market property from M-1, light industry, to B-5, commercial business.
Pike said the farmers market operation would move during construction to a nearby parking lot at the corner of Grant Street and First Avenue that’s currently being used as a laydown yard for construction material needed at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ new residence hall.
“The new farmers market will be far more versatile,” Pike said. “The larger footprint will allow it to host larger events. There will be more green space.
“The market will be more of a place where people can hang out, which will improve the social aspects of the place so you don’t want to just show up, grab your stuff” and leave, he said.
Pike added that the new market could be enclosed in the future. There will be heat available to allow the market to open or hold events in the winter.
He said the city will change parking along First Avenue near the market from parallel to diagonal spaces to make up for the parking spots lost to the larger market's footprint.
Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McNally Inc., said the owner donated the former Culver’s Cleaners building across the street to the farmers market.
“The expectation is they plan to tear the building down and put a parking lot there that will be used for the farmers market,” McAnally said.
Kelly Thomas, executive director of Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said Britt Sexton donated the building as a landbank to her authority.
"We're holding for future development," Thomas said. "We're planning to hold it for the Farmers Market in the event they want it. We'll see what eventually happens with that property."
At last week’s Technical Review Committee meeting, Billy Strobel, of Decatur Utilities, said the utility would need a 10-foot easement for a gas main if the Culver’s property becomes a parking lot as planned.
