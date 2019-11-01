Big Communications submitted options recently for restarting its branding of the city of Decatur, but those options didn’t include cost estimates.
Fellow City Council members told Councilwoman Kristi Hill at Monday’s council work session to tell the Birmingham company to include the estimates before they’re willing to proceed.
“Let’s put some identification to that price tag,” Councilman Charles Kirby said. “We need to know if we’re talking $50,000, $100,000 — what are we talking about?”
Hill said she appreciates that Big didn’t put a price on the options “because sometimes we get stuck on the cost versus looking at what’s best for our community. They can take this week and review the options and let’s discuss it at the (Tuesday) meeting.”
Hill said Thursday that Big has not responded yet to the request for cost estimates.
Council President Paige Bibbee said she isn’t sure Big should be allowed to continue leading the branding effort, and she’s definitely not willing to continue without detailed cost estimates for the company’s work.
“I’m not going to vote going forward without a price tag,” Bibbee said Wednesday.
Bibbee said she’s also not sure what is taking Big so long to move forward with its plans.
After a citywide outcry against the proposal, the City Council rejected Big’s initial branding effort, “A little Different,” in August, but decided to allow the company to take another shot at coming up with new branding for the city.
CFO John Andrzejewski said Tuesday the city has paid Big $107,197.53 so far with no outstanding bills.
A Sept. 12 email from Big Senior Account Executive Logan Shoaf to City Clerk Stacy Gilley provides these options for the city:
• Option 1: Send out a questionnaire to the list of 600 emails gathered during the One Decatur Comprehensive Plan formulation. This would seek input on people's perception of the city, in addition to demographic data (age, district, etc.) and duration of residency in the city.
• Option 2 (recommended): Big would coordinate live community events in the city’s five districts.
“This process would feel much like a branding discovery session, where we ask open-ended questions that evoke differing opinions. Depending on the group size, this can be done in an ‘Oprah-style’ event where the moderator calls out individuals for their opinions, or we can designate table discussion leaders who report to the broader group,” Shoaf writes.
“The invitation list would consist of both specific individuals we want feedback from (community and business leaders) and an open invitation to the public,” the email continues.
The meetings could be held in concurrent weeks or all on the same night.
• Option 3: In addition to Option 1 but in place of Option 2, Big would create a questionnaire for the public events. A City Council designee would lead the One Decatur-like sessions instead of a Big representative.
• Option 4: In addition to Option 1, Big would coordinate one live community event but specific citizens from all five council districts would be invited.
“We would need to closely manage attendance at this event due to the propensity to grow into a large and highly opinionated scenario,” Shoaf writes.
Hill said she also prefers the combination of the first two options.
“It’s more like the One Decatur style because it engages the residents,” Hill said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who was not at the work session, remains adamant the council is making a mistake in using Big instead of sticking with The McComm Group, which did the city’s most recent marketing campaign.
Jackson said Thursday he finds it ironic that the council insisted recently on using a local company for the city’s insurance while selecting Big over the Decatur-based McComm for the branding.
“The only difference is one is insurance and the other is marketing,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the city “will sell itself” if its roads are paved, its rights of way are taken care of and it’s clean.
