Dennis Grigsby, 52, said he has depended on the Salvation Army for emergency shelter in Decatur for about two years.
"It kept me out of the rain and cold weather," Grigsby said Tuesday as he ate supper at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope.
The center, which provides emergency shelter to men and women at the Salvation Army's complex at 114 14th St. S.W., will be one of the organization's outreach programs that benefits from the third annual Red Kettle Ride on Saturday.
The event will include rides of 28, 62 and 82 miles starting and finishing at The Decatur Daily parking lot, 201 First Ave. S.E. Rides start at 8 a.m.
The center offers meals, bathing facilities, personal care items and a place to sleep. Hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Lt. Richard Watts, who heads the Salvation Army's Decatur and Athens operations, said the organization offers dinner at the Center of Hope from 5 to 6 p.m. daily for "anyone who wants to come and eat."
Amanda Camp, 36, said she comes to the center at least two times per week.
"It gives us a place to come together," Camp said. "A place to eat."
Watts said the Salvation Army provides clothing vouchers and food boxes for emergency situations at both its Athens and Decatur locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Watts estimated the 2018 Red Kettle Ride had 100 participants and raised more than $17,000. He said the proceeds will be used locally.
"Our goal is the money we raise here ... stays here," Watts said. "Because we're local."
To register for the Red Kettle Ride, go to redkettleridedecatur.org.
In addition to outreach, Watts said, proceeds from the fundraiser support the organization's church programs.
"Most people don't know we are a church," Watts said.
The Salvation Army also helps fund its local programs by operating two thrift stores, one on 14th Street Southwest and another at 699 E. Hobbs St. in Athens.
The Salvation Army's Sunday school in Decatur starts at 9:45 a.m. with the Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m.
