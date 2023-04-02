A Birmingham homebuilder poised to begin construction of a 175-lot subdivision near Burningtree Country Club says the Decatur area has become more attractive for residential development than Birmingham.
Attorney Steve Leara said client Arthur Steber, of Team Elevator LLC in Birmingham, and his investors recently formed a new development company, Foxwood Farms Subdivision Development Co. The new company plans to build additional phases at the existing Foxwood Farms subdivision.
The group bought 26.84 acres off Foxwood Drive Southeast from the Poole family, which developed and built the first two phases of the subdivision in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Prominence Homes will be the contractor for the next two phases.
The Decatur Planning Commission last week approved a final plat for the 10.02-acre Addition 3 at 4403 Foxwood Drive S.E. The preliminary plat for Addition 4’s 16.82 acres was approved last fall.
Leara said Prominence expects to finish the infrastructure on Addition 3 in about three weeks.
“They’re planning to build 35 homes in Addition 3 and, with Addition 4 already approved by the city, work on the infrastructure will occur at the same time,” Leara said.
Addition 4 will include 65 lots. There are plans for more additions that would add a total of at least 75 more homes. Foxwood Farms Subdivision Development Co. owns a total of 46 acres.
Additions 3 and 4 will feature 1,700- to 2,400-square-foot homes. Some will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms while the larger homes will have four bedrooms and three bathrooms, he said.
Leara said the developer is convinced Decatur is in a growing market that benefits from its proximity to Huntsville and and is in a region with rapid economic development.
“The homebuilder wanted to do a couple of projects in this part of the state because it’s really not cost effective now in Birmingham,” Leara said.
Leara said they like Foxwood’s location because it “is right by Burningtree Country Club and there’s great schools. It’s convenient to the interstate and a lot of industry that’s coming in right off interstates 65 and 565."
“When the homebuilder saw the site, they said, ‘Get it under contract and give us some lots,’” he said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he’s not surprised Prominence is building so many homes. He pointed out the two Old River Road subdivisions, which include Davidson Homes’ River Road Estates subdivision and Morris Development’s Old River Manor subdivision, are selling quickly. They are located across Alabama 67 from Burningtree.
Decatur has about two dozen subdivisions with more than 2,000 residential units in the planning stages or under construction.
“They (Steber and Prominence) look everywhere else and see that every house that gets built immediately sells,” Ladner said.
Ladner said builders are now in a hurry to build in Burningtree, and he's surprised, with its access to Interstate 65, that the building rush didn't come sooner.
“It just shows you the market has picked up steam in the last five years,” Ladner said. “It helped bringing Publix and some development out there so people can get groceries and live on that side of town without having to travel down Alabama 67.”
