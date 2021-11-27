Black Friday looked alive and well in Decatur, with customers arriving at stores as early as 3:50 a.m. and 160 people walking into Martin's Family Clothing when it opened its doors at 5 a.m.
Although online shopping has gained popularity and many merchants now spread out their holiday sales, the day after Thanksgiving still has a special appeal.
“I do this because it gets me in the spirit," said Midge Dabria, who was the third person in line at Martin's on Friday after arriving there just before 4:10 a.m. "I love to get out. I do not get upset if I have to stand in line. I like talking to people. It’s just a great way to get in the holiday spirit."
Pamela Campbell was the first in line at Martin’s and said she had been waiting outside the entrance since 3:50 a.m. She said this was the first time she had been first in line even though she has been Black Friday shopping for more than 20 years.
"It gives everybody a chance to get out and socialize, and it gives the store like a rush business to get everybody in the season," Campbell said. "To me that starts the season. ... Puts everybody in a happy spirit, I think.”
She planned to spend about 90 minutes at Martin's, mainly looking for University of Alabama merchandise.
“I do all my Christmas shopping in one day. ... I shop smart," Campbell said, estimating she'll spend close to $1,400 to buy about 80 gifts.
At Academy Sports + Outdoors, customers started lining up at 4 a.m. and 25 to 30 people were in line when it opened, according to Manager Austin McGill.
He said the store's Black Friday sale went from last Sunday through today. There were extra doorbusters on Friday, he said.
Academy was the first store where Christy Lee shopped on Friday morning, but she didn't arrive until about 5:40 a.m. Lee planned to go to Kohl’s, Target, and then Decatur Mall.
At Academy, Lee found, “some good sweatpants deals and dog toys.”
Lee, 26, joked that she has probably been shopping Black Friday deals her whole life. Lee said she shops online a little bit, “but I prefer to go in-store.”
Joey Crews, owner of Shops on 2nd Avenue, said he expected to be three times busier on Black Friday than any other day. “We’ve got a little bit of a line, but we’re definitely trying to make sure nobody waits in line too long.”
Crews said his big sale was having about one-fourth of the store's merchandise 20% off. The sale ran Friday and continues today. Crews said Black Friday is very important to his business. “It kick-starts our holiday season.”
The Associated Press reported that U.S. retail sales, excluding auto and gas, from this past Monday through Sunday are expected to increase 10% from last year and 12% from the 2019 holiday season, based on data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. Sales on Black Friday were expected to surge 20% from a year ago as store traffic comes back following most pandemic restrictions.
Viki Milliken, lead area manager for Martin’s, was upbeat about the number of shoppers arriving early Friday at the Decatur store off Beltline Road Southwest.
“Last year, I think because of COVID, it wasn’t quite this great. But this is a wonderful turnout. It’s wonderful to see so many people.”
As the first 150 people who stood in line walked through the door, Milliken gave each a coupon for 50% off one item.
“If they’re getting a $130 Carhartt coat, then they’re saving $65. That’s a really good deal," she said.
Martin’s, according to Milliken, had a pre-Black Friday sale, the actual Black Friday sale, and then will have an after-Black Friday sale.
Electronic Express also opened at 5 a.m. Friday, and manager Zion Shreve said they have had Black Friday sales going on all month, but extra bargains were added Friday.
Shreve said some of their big sales were on televisions, Chromebooks, washers, dryers and refrigerators. Shreve said customers usually wait outside about an hour before the store opens.
Amy Stephenson said she arrived at Electronic Express at 4:15 a.m. but stayed in her car until 4:50 a.m. and was the first person in line. The only item Stephenson wanted Friday was a 65-inch TV. Electronic Express was Stephenson’s only stop Friday.
At Indigo’s Boutique downtown, Daphne Kirby, a senior employee, said business started out slowly Friday.
“Right at first, it wasn’t busy, and I think that has to do with the cold weather.” Business picked up as it became warmer, Kirby said.
Indigo’s had 25% off everything in the store Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. “We had started carrying (clothes) for a mature group, like mothers and things. But we do have a lot of things that the young girls like,” according to Kirby.
Kirby said Black Friday is significant to Indigo’s. “With things growing like they are here in Decatur … it’s very important.”
