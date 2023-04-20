Three bike rental stations installed Wednesday in Decatur will serve those who don't have a bicycle, offer an exercise option and provide another way to explore the community, visitors and a downtown official said.
Point Mallard Campground is close to the rental station installed near the water park, and camper Hannah Horton said the new Blue Bikes service seems like a good way to get more exercise and have more family time.
“They won’t have to spend a lot of money on (purchasing) bikes,” said Horton, 32, of Moulton. “For people that camp, they don’t have to carry a bike around. They can just rent it while they’re here.”
Kelly Thomas, Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority director, said the Blue Bikes stations will become operational Friday night, and rentals will be affordable.
“We’ll offer the bikes at $2 per hour to rent and the bikes will continue to be charged until they’re returned to any one of the available Blue Bikes stations,” she said.
One bike rental station was installed on Second Avenue Southeast just south of Tess’ Place ice cream shop near Gordon Drive. The Point Mallard Park station is on the Decatur Hike-Bike Way Trailhead, behind the wave pool. A third station was installed at Rhodes Ferry Park between the playground and gazebo.
“To start we’ll have five bikes at each station, but you can rent a bike from any station and then return it to any station,” Thomas said.
Thomas said to rent a bike you must download and use the free Movatic app. She said a rider will need to set up an account and enter his or her credit card number.
“It’ll give you a unique login number for the bike that’ll unlock it from the station,” Thomas said.
Horton said she, her husband and three children camp at Point Mallard about twice a year for three months each visit. They ride bicycles during those visits.
“I have (a bike), but if I didn’t have one, that would be convenient,” she said of the new bike stations. “We normally ride behind the golf course and come around and come back to the campground.”
Tricia Brooks, 41, from Tallassee, was at the Point Mallard Campground on Wednesday with her husband, two children and in-laws. The family was camping in Decatur for the second time for Brooks’ daughter’s dance competition. Brooks said her family has its own bikes, but a situation could occur where a rental would be needed.
“One time our bike fell off in transit; we would have definitely used it in a situation like that. I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “It’s a great way to make outdoor cheaper; a lot of times healthy living is expensive.”
Thomas said the station at Point Mallard Park will be convenient for campers.
“Literally, you could walk from the campground to that station that’s right there behind the wave pool and then bike the whole trail and then return the bike at that station,” Thomas said. “I think it’ll be a great amenity for Point Mallard and for our two downtown locations.”
The program, Thomas said, will be sponsored for one year by Blue Cross/Blue Shield. It is a partnership between the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, Decatur-Morgan County Tourism and Tandem Mobility which installed the bike stations.
Ed Ramey, 58, from Atlanta, installed all three Decatur stations Wednesday and has been a contractor for Tandem Mobility since they were formed two or three years ago. He said he has installed stations across the U.S.
“It gets communities out being healthy. The bikes are here, they’re relatively cheap to rent,” Ramey said. “Stimulates the economy. They get done riding, they can go over and have an ice cream or something like that. Just trying to get the community fit.”
Thomas said she has been working on the program for a year.
“We have the Dr. Bill Sims Bike Trail in Decatur that goes throughout the city and right now we have people who can’t utilize that trail on bikes because they don’t own them,” she said. “Now we’ve got the opportunity for people to explore Decatur on bikes that didn’t have that ability before because they didn’t have access to one. So, it’s opening a door for a lot of people to experience Decatur in a way they’ve never seen it before.”
The program will become operational Friday at 6 p.m. during 3rd Friday at the Second Avenue location.
“We’ll unveil the bike share and they’ll be ready for use,” Thomas said.
