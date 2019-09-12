Proposed gyms at three elementary schools remain on Decatur City Schools' $78.2 million unfunded capital budget, but at least two school board members want to find a way to get those projects built.
Austinville Elementary, Chestnut Grove Elementary and Julian Harris Elementary are the only schools in the district without space designated specifically for physical education, school officials said.
“We take precautions and make do, but we have a place that works,” Austinville Principal Tony Willis said about the area with a tile floor students use for indoor physical education activities.
After approving the district’s state-required, five-year capital improvement plan Tuesday, board members Michele Gray King and Dwight Jett said they wanted to get the activity buildings, also referred to as gyms, at the schools off the unfunded list as soon as possible.
“I'd really like to see the activity buildings as high priority,” Jett said.
“Me, too,” King added.
The buildings are estimated to cost $1.5 million each.
Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples said a funding solution for the projects might come when she and Superintendent Michael Douglas return to the bond market to look at refinancing $83.5 million in debt associated with constructing the two new high schools.
She said the interest rate on the bonds is 4%, but the refinancing rate last week was $2.9%.
The board passed a resolution authorizing Maples and Douglas to consult with Johnny Dill of The Frazier Lanier Company about the debt, which could save the district as much as $3.7 million over the life of the debt, Maples said.
“If we have new money, this may be what you decide to do with it,” she said about King’s and Jett’s request to build the activity buildings. “Of course all of those numbers depend on the interest rates and where they go over the next few weeks.”
Most of the money in the fiscal 2020 capital plan is appropriated for debt, a stoplight near the new Austin High, renovations at Decatur High for Decatur High Developmental and $2 million for a new HVAC system at Chestnut Grove Elementary.
Maples said the unfunded portion of the capital plan “touches just about every school.”
In another financial matter on Tuesday, the board passed the district's 2019-20 budget, which includes expenditures totaling $111 million.
As has historically been the case, personnel costs are the majority of the expenditure budget. Maples said a little more than $88 million or 85.9% of budget expenditures are related to personnel. This is down from last year when 86.1% of the budget was personnel.
On the revenue side, the majority of the district’s money — $53.7 million — comes from the state and covers teacher and administrator salaries. Local money is expected to reach $35.9 million, with the one-penny sales tax City Council members added for education in 1980 generating $11 million.
