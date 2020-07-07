The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Tennessee River about a half mile east of Ingalls Harbor this morning, according authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the Black male's body was recovered in the water close to the Port of Decatur/Decatur Transit, near McCartney Street Northwest. He said he received the call at 7:29 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead at 8:10 a.m. The body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Chunn said the man appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old.
“It took a boat to get the body out of the water,” Chunn said. He said he does not know the cause of death or how long the body had been in the water.
William Szczepankski, board member of the Morgan County Rescue Squad, said several agencies' boats assisted in the recovery. He said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Decatur Police, Decatur Fire and Rescue, Morgan County Rescue Squad and First Response ambulance service all assisted in the recovery.
The body was removed from the Alabama Marine Police/Morgan County Rescue building at Ingalls Harbor at 9:37 a.m. today and placed in the back of a white pickup with covered bed to be transported to Huntsville.
Decatur Police spokesman Emily Long said a call about a body in the river came in about 7:20 a.m. today.
ALEA is handling the investigation, which is underway, authorities said. No further details were released.
