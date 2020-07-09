The body of a man recovered in the Tennessee River on Tuesday morning has been identified as a Huntsville man, according to the Morgan County coroner.
Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jackson Chacha, 30, was identified after the body was taken to the state forensics lab on Tuesday.
Chunn said the cause of death remains under investigation.
Chacha’s body was recovered near the Port of Decatur/Decatur Transit, near McCartney Street Northwest.
